Early Blasts Guide 'Burgers to Lopsided Victory

July 11, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







ROME, Ga. - Hub City struck early and often in a 10-2 win over Rome Friday night. The Spartanburgers (12-7, 43-41) swatted two homers in the first two innings on the way to their third straight victory over the Emperors (7-11, 36-46) to clinch at least a share of the series.

Yeison Morrobel and Gleider Figuereo brought the early impacts for the 'Burgers' bats, who tied a season-high with 14 hits. Dylan Dreiling, Julian Brock and Anthony Gutierrez all tallied three knocks apiece.

Gutierrez smacked the first pitch he saw from Rome starter Garrett Baumann (L, 2-6) for a single. Gutierrez stole second, advanced to third on a groundout, then scored on a dribbler of an infield single from Dreiling. Two batters later, Morrobel crushed a hanging changeup over the right field fence for his fifth homer of the season.

Figuereo doubled the lead in the second, detonating on a slider at the knees for his team-leading 15th blast. He now is tied for the second-most home runs among all active players in the South Atlantic League. Brock and Gutierrez both scored on the Figuereo big fly. The Spartanburgers led 6-1 after the top of the second.

On the mound, Dalton Pence got the start for Hub City. After giving up hits to the first three batters, the southpaw settled in. Pence tossed three innings of one-run ball. Rome scored a run against Mailon Felix in the fourth; then DJ McCarty (W, 1-4) handled business the rest of the way. McCarty retired the first six he faced in the fifth and sixth, including three straight strikeouts. In total, the right-hander struck out six in five innings, both of which tied a season high.

As McCarty cruised through his outing, the Spartanburgers' offense put up one more crooked number in the eighth. Facing reliever William Silva, Hub City managed four runs on five hits, including a Morrobel triple and Dreiling's second two-bagger of the night, to reach double-digit runs for the first time this season against Rome.

On Saturday, Hub City hunts its second straight series win after taking five of six from Winston-Salem last week. The Spartanburgers turn to Rangers No. 28 prospect Mason Molina (0-1, 1.32 ERA). Emperors' right hander Adam Maier (3-7, 5.82 ERA) will throw the first pitch at 7:00 p.m. ET.







