Tourists Lose Series on Walk-off
July 11, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Asheville Tourists News Release
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - The Asheville Tourists dropped their fourth game in a row, falling to a season-worst 10 games below .500, on Friday night against the Hudson Valley Renegades at Heritage Financial Park, losing by a score 4-3.
Plating the game's first run, Luis Encarnacion knocked in Tyler Whitaker on a sacrifice fly. Later in the fifth, Walker Janek tripled in a run to make it a 2-1 ballgame. The Tourists (37-47) added one more in the frame later on.
On the bump, Juan Bello cruised through the Renegades (51-32) lineup as the starter. He went five innings, giving up a pair of runs (one earned) on three hits with five strikeouts.
Out of the bullpen, Derek True (L, 2-4) surrendered the lead in the sixth inning, as a solo homer tied it at three.
He later allowed the winning run, a walk-off homer to end the game.
If Asheville can string together two more wins throughout the weekend, it can come away with a series split. The club sees Hudson Valley again tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. ET.
