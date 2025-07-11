Tourists Lose Series on Walk-off

July 11, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - The Asheville Tourists dropped their fourth game in a row, falling to a season-worst 10 games below .500, on Friday night against the Hudson Valley Renegades at Heritage Financial Park, losing by a score 4-3.

Plating the game's first run, Luis Encarnacion knocked in Tyler Whitaker on a sacrifice fly. Later in the fifth, Walker Janek tripled in a run to make it a 2-1 ballgame. The Tourists (37-47) added one more in the frame later on.

On the bump, Juan Bello cruised through the Renegades (51-32) lineup as the starter. He went five innings, giving up a pair of runs (one earned) on three hits with five strikeouts.

Out of the bullpen, Derek True (L, 2-4) surrendered the lead in the sixth inning, as a solo homer tied it at three.

He later allowed the winning run, a walk-off homer to end the game.

If Asheville can string together two more wins throughout the weekend, it can come away with a series split. The club sees Hudson Valley again tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.