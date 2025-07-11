Grasshoppers Walk off Game One, Settle for Doubleheader Split with Hot Rods

Greensboro Grasshoppers mob catcher Geovanny Planchart

GREEENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers split their doubleheader with the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Thursday, July 10 at First National Bank Field. Greensboro secured a 5-4 walk-off victory in game one, highlighted by a clutch hit from Geovanny Planchart, before falling 6-4 in game two. With the split, the Grasshoppers moved to 12-6 in the second half of the season, while the Hot Rods improved to 11-7.

GAME ONE

The Grasshoppers edged the Bowling Green Hot Rods 5-4 in extra innings on Thursday evening, thanks to a walk-off single from Geovanny Planchart. Greensboro outhit Bowling Green 7-6, with both teams committing one error.

Outfielder Titus Dumitru led the Grasshoppers offensively, going 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI. Infielder Javier Rivas followed closely, finishing 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. P.J. Hilson also had a strong performance, going 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored. Keiner Delgado contributed the team's final hit.

For the Hot Rods, outfielder Mac Horvath paced the offense, going 2-for-4 with a run scored. Additional hits came from Adrian Santana, Emilien Pitre, Noah Myers, and Raudelis Martinez.

Right-handed pitcher Peyton Stumbo started on the mound for Greensboro, working 5.0 innings with two strikeouts while allowing three hits, two runs (one earned), and two walks. Jarod Bayless earned the win in relief and improved to 4-0 on the season.

Gary Gill Hill got the start for Bowling Green, tossing 6.0 innings with three strikeouts, four hits, two earned runs, and two walks. Jack Snyder was tagged with the loss and a blown save, dropping to 0-3 on the year.

GAME TWO

The Greensboro Grasshoppers dropped game two of their seven-inning doubleheader against the Bowling Green Hot Rods, 6-4, on Wednesday evening. Both teams recorded seven hits and one error apiece.

Greensboro's offensive efforts were led by P.J. Hilson, Keiner Delgado, Javier Rivas, Jesus Castillo, Will Taylor, Geovanny Planchart, and Justin Miknis, each contributing a hit.

For Bowling Green, infielder Blake Robertson paced the lineup, going 2-for-4 with one RBI. Additional hits came from Adrian Santana, Emilien Pitre, Noah Myers, Ryan Spikes, and Daniel Vellojin.

Right-handed pitcher Khristian Curtis got the start for the Grasshoppers, striking out two while allowing four hits, three earned runs, and two walks over three innings. Carlos Jimenez was charged with the loss and moved to 1-2 on the season.

Right-hander T.J. Nichols took the mound for the Hot Rods, striking out six and surrendering four hits, two earned runs, and two walks across 4.2 innings. Gerlin Rosario earned the win in relief, improving to 1-0 on the year.

The Grasshoppers continue their home series against the Hot Rods tomorrow, Friday, July 11 for Star Wars Night and FANomenal Fireworks Friday. To purchase tickets to any Grasshoppers home game, visit gsohoppers.com or call 336-268-2255.

