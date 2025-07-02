De Grandpre, Bullpen Stamp League-Leading Ninth Shutout

July 2, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Rome Emperors News Release









Rome Emperors pitcher Cedric De Grandpre

(Rome Emperors) Rome Emperors pitcher Cedric De Grandpre(Rome Emperors)

ROME, Ga - Patrick Clohisy's first four-hit game of his career helped fund Tuesday's 3-0 shutout of the First-Half Champions, the Bowling Green Hot Rods.

A National Stamp Day crowd of over 2,000 was on-hand for game one of Rome's miniseries with the Bowling Green Hot Rods, 2024 South Atlantic Champion and High-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays. Oddly enough, this is BG's first trip to Rome in the 2025 regular season; they'll return for a full six-game set in August.

Cedric De Grandpre, after his Sunday start was scratched due to rain, took the ball in game one and faced just one over the minimum the first time through the order. Adrian Santana, Bowling Green's leadoff, registered their first hit in the top of the third inning, a two-out single to left field. A trio of full count walks elevated De Grandpre's pitch count and ultimately forced Manager Angel Flores to come get him with two outs in the fifth. His final line read: 4.2IP, 1H, 3BB, 5SO, 77P (43S).

Offensively, the Emperors were buoyed by the top of the lineup Tuesday. Each of the top four batters in the order registered at least one run or one run driven in. Clohisy and Mason Guerra, the two- and three-hole hitters, teamed up to score the series' opening run in the first after Clohisy's single and 45th stolen base of the season.

Rome's first seven hits of the game were singles. Will Verdung snapped that streak with a run-scoring double in the fifth that brought home Lizandro Espinoza, and it was another Patrick Clohisy knock in the seventh that preceded the third run of the game coming home.

Out of the bullpen, Logan Samuels pitched three strong innings in relief of De Grandpre, allowing one hit and striking out a pair. Ryan Bourassa recorded the final four outs and notched his second save of 2025.

Over the last seven days, the Emperors own the best team ERA (0.87) in professional baseball. Herick Hernandez (1-4, 4.84), who started this historic stretch last week against Greenville, figures to start game two on Wednesday. That first pitch is set for 7:00pm ET.

Images from this story







South Atlantic League Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.