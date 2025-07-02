Hot Rods Game Notes

July 2, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







All Quiet on the Hot Rods Front... The Hot Rods were shutout at the plate for just the third time this season in the 3-0 loss in Rome on Wednesday. Gary Gill Hill worked through 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on nine hits. Mac Horvath extended his on-base streak to 16 games, while Emilien Pitre grew his on-base stretch to 11 consecutive games. Bowling Green had multiple chances to score, but the Rome pitching staff handle every situation, ending in a 3-0 loss.

Sweet 16... Mac Horvath has the longest active on-base streak for any Hot Rods hitter currently. He has reached base in 16 consecutive games, extending his streak on Tuesday in Rome. This stretch began on June 7, and over the 16 games, Horvath is hitting .233 (14-for-60) with one double, two homers, seven RBI, and 11 walks. He has also had an uptick in stolen bases, swiping 12 bags during this streak.

A Single Here, A Single There... Emilien Pitre was scorching hot in the month of June and looks to carry it into July. Over 22 games in June, Pitre was 30-for-90 (.333) with two doubles, two homers, and 21 RBI. 26 of the 30 hits Pitre collected in June were singles, but it was easily his most productive month. He collected nine RBIs in April, 12 in May, with his 21 RBIs in June being a monthly best. In June, he lifted his average from .230 to .269 and now leads all Hot Rods hitters in batting average.

Snelsire Searching for a Rebound... Hayden Snelsire has been an important piece to the Hot Rods pitching staff this season, bullpen or starter. It was a bumpy month of June for the righty, finishing the month with a 1-2 record with a 4.94 ERA. He had his only three outings of the season where he allowed three or more runs, including his last start against the Asheville Tourists where he went 5.0 innings while surrendering four runs on five hits. Snelsire tied his season-high with seven punchouts in that matchup.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.