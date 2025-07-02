Renegades Take Two

July 2, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades swept a doubleheader from the Brooklyn Cyclones on Wednesday night at Heritage Financial Park. They held on for a 5-3 game one win, before a complete game shutout from Kyle Carr in a 2-0 game two victory.

Carr became the first Renegades pitcher to throw a complete game shutout of seven innings since 2009. The southpaw induced nine groundball outs and struck out seven, allowing just three hits. He has now allowed one-or-fewer earned runs in six straight starts. Since June 3, the southpaw has a 0.82 ERA in 33.0 innings.

In game one, the Renegades struck for four runs in the bottom of the first against Cyclones starter Nate Dohm. Coby Morales and Jace Avina notched a pair of singles to put runners at first and second. Alexander Vargas then launched a three-run homer off the right field foul pole. Jose Colmenares added a fourth run when he tripled and scored on an error by left fielder Jefrey De Los Santos on the play.

In the second Luis Durango singled, reached second on a wild pitch, and scored on an RBI single by Jackson Castillo to make it 5-0 Hudson Valley.

Brooklyn got a run back in the third against Ben Hess. Corey Collins singled and Jefrey De Los Santos knocked him with an RBI double.

Jesus Baez led off the fourth with a walk. The next batter, Eli Serrano, hit a two-run homer to make it a 5-3 game. Hess allowed three runs in 4.0 innings, walking one and striking out four.

Geoff Gilbert and Bryce Warrecker combined for three scoreless relief innings. Warrecker picked up his third save of the season, recording the last four outs of the game, with Gilbert picking up the win.

Game two was scoreless until the fifth inning when the Renegades scored two runs to take the lead. Colmenares led off with a walk and Manuel Palencia singled to put runners at first and second. Josh Moylan singled home Colmenares, and Brenny Escanio notched an RBI single to score Palencia and make it 2-0.

With Carr's seven scoreless innings, the Renegades secured their sixth shutout victory of the season. He became the first Renegades pitcher to throw a complete game shutout of 7.0-or-more innings since Jason McEachern threw a 7.0-inning shutout of the Staten Island Yankees on Aug. 23, 2009.

POSTGAME NOTES: With hits in both games, Alexander Vargas extended his hitting streak to 11 straight games. He is batting .439/.465/.732 with three home runs and 11 RBIs during the streak.

Hudson Valley and Brooklyn continue their series at Heritage Financial Park on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Griffin Herring (1-1, 2.36) gets the start for Hudson Valley, while Brendan Girton (3-1, 2.87) takes the mound for Brooklyn.

Thursday's game is an Independence Day Celebration with a MEGA Fireworks Show after the game. For ticket availability details, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets. Fans can also buy tickets to the July 4 Stars & Stripes Spectacular presented by Central Hudson Gas & Electric at Heritage Financial Park by.

Renegades Record: 44-31







South Atlantic League Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.