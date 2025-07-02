Drive Sweep Twin Bill over Tourists

July 2, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Drive (39-37) used airtight pitching and timely offense to complete a doubleheader sweep of the Asheville Tourists (34-42) Wednesday at Fluor Field, winning the opener 3-0 and following up with a 6-3 victory in the nightcap.

Game 1: Arias Delivers, Bullpen Slams the Door

Red Sox No. 3 Prospect Franklin Arias delivered the decisive blow in Game 1, clearing the bases with a clutch two-out double in the second inning - the only hit Greenville needed to shut out Asheville 3-0.

After the Drive loaded the bases on a walk, hit-by-pitch, and another free pass, Arias laced a double to the gap in left-center off Tourists starter Yeriel Santos (0-8). That swing drove in Antonio Anderson, Freili Encarnacion, and Will Turner.

Greenville's pitching staff made sure the three-run cushion held up. Starter Adam Smith battled through three scoreless frames, stranding five runners. Jacob Webb (1-0) earned the win with two clean innings, while Danny Kirwin closed the door with his first save of the season.

Asheville scattered five hits and drew five walks but went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position. The Drive defense turned a pivotal double play in the sixth when Kirwin induced Luis Encarnacion to bounce into a 4-6-3 twin killing to erase a leadoff single.

The shutout marked Greenville's fifth of the season and snapped Santos' longest outing without a loss, the Asheville right-hander dropped to 0-8 despite giving up just one hit over five innings.

Game 2: Early Surge, Aggressive Baserunning Seal Series

In Game 2, the Drive pounced early and stayed relentless on the basepaths to finish the sweep with a 6-3 win.

After Asheville struck first on an RBI groundout from Alejandro Nunez in the top of the first, Greenville answered with three runs in the home half. Miguel Bleis sparked the rally with a single and steal, and the Drive capitalized on erratic Asheville pitching, three consecutive walks forced in a run before Freili Encarnacion's RBI single and a bases-loaded walk to Kelvin Diaz made it 3-1.

Drive starter Blake Aita (2-1) settled in after a bumpy first and scattered three hits over five innings, allowing only a solo homer to Lucas Spence in the fifth. A balk in the sixth by reliever Erik Rivera let Asheville creep within two runs, but the Drive responded immediately.

Johanfran Garcia's RBI single in the sixth capped a night where the Drive stole five bases with Bleis swiping two more to bring his total to 17, and Zanetello, Rodriguez, and Diaz added thefts to keep Asheville off balance.

Isaac Stebens struck out one in a perfect seventh to earn his sixth save.

With the sweep, Greenville climbs back above .500 and secures an important series win. The Drive and Tourists continue their three-game set Thursday at Fluor Field, with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.