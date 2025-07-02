Grasshoppers Defeat IronBirds 7-3 on Wednesday Evening
July 2, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers secured a 7-3 victory over the Aberdeen IronBirds on Wednesday, July 2, at First National Bank Field. With the win, the Grasshoppers improved to 8-3 in the second half of the season, while the IronBirds dropped to 5-6. Despite being outhit 9-7, Greensboro capitalized on key opportunities as Aberdeen committed one error.
Infielder Will Taylor lead the Grasshoppers offensively, going 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI, and two runs scored. Outfielder Lonnie White Jr. followed with a 2-for-4 performance that included an RBI and a run scored. Additional hits came from Jesus Castillo, Keiner Delgado, and Shalin Polanco.
For the IronBirds, infielder Aron Estrada paced the offense with a 2-for-4 night and two runs scored. Aberdeen also received contributions at the plate from Griff O'Ferrall, Vance Honeycutt, Ethan Anderson, Thomas Sosa, Austin Overn, Anderson De Los Santos, and Ryan Stafford.
Right-handed pitcher Peyton Stumbo took the mound for Greensboro, allowing five hits and two earned runs while striking out four across three innings. Jarod Bayless earned the win in relief, improving his record to 2-0 on the season.
Left-handed pitcher Sebastian Gongora got the start for Aberdeen and was tagged with the loss, falling to 1-1 after surrendering five earned runs on five hits with three strikeouts in one inning of work.
The Grasshoppers are back in action against the IronBirds at First National Bank Field tomorrow, Thursday, July 3 at 12:00PM for a Day Game and Thirsty Thursday. To purchase tickets to any Grasshoppers home game, visit gsohoppers.com or call 336-268-2255.
Images from this story
|
Greensboro Grasshoppers pitcher Jarod Bayless
South Atlantic League Stories from July 2, 2025
- Cyclones Derailed, Drop Doubleheader to Renegades - Brooklyn Cyclones
- McFarlane, Chenault, Hejka Combine for No-Hitter in Nightcap, Claws Sweep Double-Header - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Renegades Take Two - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Late-Inning Collapse Ends in 4-3 Hot Rods Loss - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Tourists Swept in Road Doubleheader - Asheville Tourists
- Grasshoppers Defeat IronBirds 7-3 on Wednesday Evening - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Bush, Mayer Crowned Astros Lower Level Players of the Month - Asheville Tourists
- De Grandpre, Bullpen Stamp League-Leading Ninth Shutout - Rome Emperors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greensboro Grasshoppers Stories
- Grasshoppers Defeat IronBirds 7-3 on Wednesday Evening
- Grasshoppers Fall 5-2 to IronBirds in a Rain-Shortened Complete Game on Tuesday Evening
- Grasshoppers Blank the Dash 7-0 to Secure Series Victory
- Grasshoppers Take Down Dash 3-1 on Saturday Night
- Grasshoppers and Dash Split Friday Doubleheader at First National Bank Field