Grasshoppers Defeat IronBirds 7-3 on Wednesday Evening

July 2, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers pitcher Jarod Bayless

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers secured a 7-3 victory over the Aberdeen IronBirds on Wednesday, July 2, at First National Bank Field. With the win, the Grasshoppers improved to 8-3 in the second half of the season, while the IronBirds dropped to 5-6. Despite being outhit 9-7, Greensboro capitalized on key opportunities as Aberdeen committed one error.

Infielder Will Taylor lead the Grasshoppers offensively, going 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI, and two runs scored. Outfielder Lonnie White Jr. followed with a 2-for-4 performance that included an RBI and a run scored. Additional hits came from Jesus Castillo, Keiner Delgado, and Shalin Polanco.

For the IronBirds, infielder Aron Estrada paced the offense with a 2-for-4 night and two runs scored. Aberdeen also received contributions at the plate from Griff O'Ferrall, Vance Honeycutt, Ethan Anderson, Thomas Sosa, Austin Overn, Anderson De Los Santos, and Ryan Stafford.

Right-handed pitcher Peyton Stumbo took the mound for Greensboro, allowing five hits and two earned runs while striking out four across three innings. Jarod Bayless earned the win in relief, improving his record to 2-0 on the season.

Left-handed pitcher Sebastian Gongora got the start for Aberdeen and was tagged with the loss, falling to 1-1 after surrendering five earned runs on five hits with three strikeouts in one inning of work.

The Grasshoppers are back in action against the IronBirds at First National Bank Field tomorrow, Thursday, July 3 at 12:00PM for a Day Game and Thirsty Thursday. To purchase tickets to any Grasshoppers home game, visit gsohoppers.com or call 336-268-2255.

