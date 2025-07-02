Late-Inning Collapse Ends in 4-3 Hot Rods Loss

July 2, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Rome, Georgia - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (6-5, 40-35) snapped a 16.0 inning scoreless streak, but a late rally from the Rome Emperors (5-5, 34-41) led to a 4-3 loss on Wednesday at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome, Georgia.

The Emperors plated the first run of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning against Hot Rods starter Hayden Snelsire. With two outs, Will Verdung, Justin Janas, and Ambioris Tavarez all collected consecutive singles, pushing in Verdung, to make it a 1-0 Rome lead.

Bowling Green finally broke onto the scoreboard in the top of seventh inning against the Rome bullpen. Aidan Smith worked a leadoff walk and stole second base. Mac Horvath singled to center, scoring Smith, tying the game at 1-1. Daniel Vellojin reached on a fielder's choice, and Blake Robertson doubled, putting runners at second and third. Jhon Diaz hit a groundball to shortstop, and an error by Lizandro Espinoza allowed Vellojin to score, giving the Hot Rods a 2-1 lead.

Another run came in to score for the Hot Rods in the top of the ninth against Emperors reliever Justin Long. Emilien Pitre led off the inning with a double, and advanced to third and scored on consecutive wild pitches, increasing the Hot Rods lead to 3-1.

Rome came storming back in the bottom of the ninth inning against Bowling Green reliever Alexander Alberto. Mason Guerra led off with a single and Will Verdung walked. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch, and Justin Janas grounded out to first to score Guerra, making it a 3-2 game. Tavarez doubled to right, plating Verdung, tying the game at 2-2. Bryson Horne singled and Mac Guscette was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Jace Grady lifted a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Tavarez, walking off the Hot Rods with a 4-3 score.

Long (1-0) earned the win, tossing 1.0 inning, allowing one run on one hit while walking two and striking out one. Alberto (0-1) was given the loss, surrendering three runs on four hits with one walk across 1.1 innings.

The Hot Rods and Emperors play the third game of a six-game series on Thursday with a 5:05 PM CT first pitch at AdventHealth Stadium. Bowling Green's starter is to be determined and will face Rome LHP Jacob Kroeger (0-2, 2.30).

