McFarlane, Chenault, Hejka Combine for No-Hitter in Nightcap, Claws Sweep Double-Header

July 2, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Alex McFarlane and two relievers combined to no-hit Wilmington in game two of their double-header on Wednesday after the BlueClaws also took game one to sweep the pair from the Blue Rocks.

Game One

Gabriel Barbosa made his BlueClaws debut a winning one, allowing one run in 5.2 innings as Jersey Shore won the opener 5-3.

The BlueClaws jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on RBI doubles by Avery Owusu-Asiedu and Kehden Hettiger. Owusu-Asiedu added an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Wilmington got a run off Barbosa in the top of the sixth, but Saul Teran got a flyout to left to end the inning and strand the bases loaded. Jersey Shore tacked on a run in the bottom of the sixth when Elio Prado was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

The Blue Rocks scored twice in the seventh off Saul Teran, but a strike-em-out, throw-em-out double play ended the game and gave the BlueClaws the win.

Barbosa (1-0) earned the win in his High-A debut while Teran picked up his fifth save since joining the BlueClaws in June.

Game Two

Alex McFarlane, Ethan Chenault, and Josh Hejka combined on the eighth no-hitter in BlueClaws history as Jersey Shore won the second game 6-0.

McFarlane, who threw five hitless innings last week in Brooklyn, did the same on Wednesday in game two against Wilmington. He gave up one walk, hit one batter, and struck out four, earning his first professional win.

The BlueClaws took the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning on a two run single by Luis Caicuto. Nick Biddison added a two run single of his own to push the lead to 4-0. Bryan Rincon then scored on a balk. Kenden Hettiger then drove in a run with a groundout to push the lead to 6-0.

Chenault threw a scoreless sixth, walking one. Hejka then threw a 1-2-3 seventh inning, getting Caleb Farmer to fly out to left fielder Pierce Bennett to end the game.

Wilmington starter Erik Tolman walked one over three hitless innings.

The teams finish their brief three-game series on Thursday at ShoreTown Ballpark. RHP Casey Steward starts for Jersey Shore.







