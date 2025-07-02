Bush, Mayer Crowned Astros Lower Level Players of the Month

ASHEVILLE, NC - For the first time this season, an Asheville Tourist has joined an exclusive club as part of the Houston Astros organization. C Will Bush and RHP Bryce Mayer were dubbed the Lower Level Minor League Players of the Month for June.

Bush has been a powerful addition to the lineup this season. Concluding June, his overall season numbers include 11 homers and 28 RBI. His .915 OPS is good for second in the South Atlantic League and eighth in all of High-A baseball, largely in part due to his top-10 .515 slugging percentage.

During the month, Bush slashed .276/.432/.569 from the portside. He notched a multi-homer game on June 28 against Bowling Green and batted over .300 in the final two weeks.

Drafted in the 16th round in 2023, Bush spent the rest of the year in the Florida Complex League before a full season with Single-A Fayetteville in 2024. He was brought to Asheville for three games to close out the campaign and is now in his first full season with the Tourists. He has taken his biggest strides as a professional with Asheville, and recently snuck into the last spot on the Astros' top 30 prospects list, per MLB Pipeline.

Mayer dominated the High-A scene since arriving from Fayetteville in early May. He logged nine starts and 41 innings with the club, boasting a 2.85 ERA with 45 strikeouts. The right-hander held opponents to a 0.93 WHIP and .192 average.

During his final two outings, both in June, Mayer did not allow a run in eight frames of work, while also whiffing 13 and allowing zero walks. His second outing in the month resulted in the longest start of any Tourists this year, tossing six and two-thirds innings of two-run ball against a quality Brooklyn lineup.

The Astros took notice of Mayer's time with Asheville, and he was called up to Double-A Corpus Christi on July 1. Selected during the 2024 Draft in the 16th round, his accelerated path has plotted him at No. 25 on the Astros' top 30 prospects list, per MLB Pipeline.

The Astros took notice of Mayer's time with Asheville, and he was called up to Double-A Corpus Christi on July 1. Selected during the 2024 Draft in the 16th round, his accelerated path has plotted him at No. 25 on the Astros' top 30 prospects list, per MLB Pipeline.







