Bush Hits Two Out, Mayer Five Scoreless
June 28, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Asheville Tourists News Release
ASHEVILLE, NC - A big lead led to another victory for the Asheville Tourists as they hit four homers in a 7-4 victory over the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Saturday night at McCormick Field.
The Tourists (34-39) and Hot Rods (39-33) are tied for first place in the South Division of the South Atlantic League after tonight's win.
Three solo homers leapfrogged Asheville ahead after three innings. Two came from Will Bush, and another from Alejandro Nunez.
Blowing the game open in the sixth frame, Kenni Gomez launched a three-run missile to right.
Toeing the rubber, Bryce Mayer dazzled in five scoreless frames as the starter. He struck out seven and allowed two hits as his only baserunners. In the ninth, Cody Tucker (Sv, 1) worked a one-two-three with a pair of strikeouts.
Asheville nabbed 10 hits to Bowling Green's six. Lucas Spence and Chase Jaworsky added multi-hit nights to Bush's.
After dropping the first three games in the week, the Tourists have fired back for two straight wins. The club will finalize the series against the Hot Rods tomorrow with a 1:05 p.m. ET first pitch.
