8th-Inning Rally Pushes the Blue Rocks on Top 7-4

June 28, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release







WILMINGTON, DE - A game-winning rally in the eighth was enough to give the Wilmington Blue Rocks (3-5, 33-40) a 7-4 win over the Hudson Valley Renegades (4-4, 42-30) on Saturday, June 28 at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium.

After a 1-2-3 bottom of the first, the Blue Rocks pounced on Renegades' starter Josh Grosz. T.J. White led the inning off with a triple into the left-center gap and then scored after a Marcus Brown RBI single to give Wilmington the 1-0 lead entering the third.

The Blue Rocks added another run thanks to some small ball and situational hitting in the fourth. Brown got the action started with a one-out single, then advanced to second after a sacrifice bunt from Sam Petersen. Then, an error from Renegades' third baseman Josh Moylan brought Brown home from second and pushed the lead to 2-0.

That's where the score stayed until the top of the sixth, when Hudson Valley finally got to Jackson Kent with a two-out rally. Jackson Castillo led the frame off with a leadoff single but back-to-back fly outs made it seem like Kent would escape the inning unscathed. However, two straight singles loaded the bases for Moylan, who crushed a ball over the Wertz & Co. sign in right-center field for a grand slam and put the Renegades ahead 4-2.

That home run ended Kent's day, who allowed seven hits, four runs, no walks and struck out six over his 5.2 innings of work.

The score remained 4-2 until the bottom of the eighth, when Wilmington rallied back. It all started after a pair of one-out singles from Cortland Lawson and Caleb Lomavita put two on for White, who roped an RBI single up the middle to cut the deficit to one.

"It was a good feeling for me," White said. "I've been struggling lately with runners in scoring position so that was a cool moment for me to get that run in."

Then, with the bases loaded, two outs and the count full, Jackson Ross drew the walk to tie it at four. Gavin Dugan followed suit with a walk of his own to give the Blue Rocks the lead, and then Armando Cruz poured two more on with an RBI single to provide the final 7-4 margin.

Austin Amaral threw 2.1 scoreless innings in relief before Miguel Gomez closed the door with a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the ninth.

The two teams will finish off this six-game series tomorrow, Sunday, June 29. First-pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.