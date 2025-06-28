Claws Fall on Saturday Night, 6-4 in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NY - Brooklyn topped the BlueClaws 6-4 on Saturday night at Maimonides Park to take their fourth game over the first five in the series with Jersey Shore.

The BlueClaws fell to 2-6 to start the second half while Brooklyn, the first half champions, are now 6-2.

The Cyclones jumped out to a first inning lead on an RBI double from Eli Serrano III. They added three more runs in the second inning. Onix Vega doubled in one and AJ Ewing singled in two more for a 4-0 Cyclones lead.

The BlueClaws got back in it with three runs in the top of the fourth. Elio Prado singled in one and with two outs, Cole Roberts singled in two to cut the lead to 4-3.

The Cyclones pushed the lead back out in the fourth on an error. The last Cyclones run of the game came in the fifth when a run scored on a balk from reliever Wesley Moore. It was the 31st balk of the season issued by the BlueClaws, the second most in all of Minor League Baseball.

Zach Arnold singled in a run in the ninth to cut the lead to 6-4, his fifth RBI of the series. After Nick Biddison was hit by a pitch, the BlueClaws brought the tying run to the plate. Joel Dragoo, however, grounded out to end the game. Brett Banks gave up one run but earned his first save.

Jonathan Santucci (5-4) earned the win, allowing three runs on seven hits in 5.2 innings with one walk and eight strikeouts. Jersey Shore starter Braydon Tucker (0-3) took the loss, allowing five runs, four earned, in four innings.

Bryson Ware had two hits, both doubles, for Jersey Shore. Arnold, Biddison, and Roberts all had two hits as well.

Josh Hejka threw two scoreless innings in relief for Jersey Shore.

