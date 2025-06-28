Renegades Game Notes

June 28, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades (42-29, 4-3) at Wilmington Blue Rocks (32-40, 2-5)

RHP Josh Grosz (4-5, 3.55 ERA) vs. LHP Jackson Kent (4-6, 4.26 ERA)

| Game 72 | Away Game 40 | Saturday, June 28, 2025 | Frawley Stadium | Wilmington, Del. | First Pitch 6:05 p.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Next Theme Game: Class of 2025 Grad Party

Day of Week Promotion: Baseball Bingo presented by People USA

NEW BEGINNINGS: After a shutout win on Thursday and shutout loss on Friday, Hudson Valley has split the first four games of the series with Wilmington. Taking three of five overall from the BlueClaws last week, the Renegades earned their first series win since May 6-10 against Wilmington. With 12 series under their belt in 2025, the Renegades have won six split five, and lost one.

DOUBLE DIGIT RARITY: The Hudson Valley pitching staff had a tough time on Friday against the Blue Rocks, giving up double-digit runs for just the second time in their last 120 games in a 11-0 defeat. The Renegades hadn't allowed 10-or-more runs since May 21 vs Winston-Salem.

SCORING DROUGHT: After averaging 5.5 runs per game through the first two months of 2025, the Renegades offense has cooled down in the month of June. They are averaging four runs per contest through 20 games, hitting just .221 as a team with a .652 OPS. Through 49 games, they hit .249 with a team OPS of .757.

BEST IN SHOW: The Renegades have the lowest team ERA (2.82) among full-season MiLB teams in 2025. Since the start of the 2021 season, the Renegades own a cumulative 3.54 ERA, the lowest in MiLB among MiLB teams who have played every season.

CRAZY EIGHT: The Renegades struck for eight runs in the fifth inning on Wednesday, setting a season-high for runs in an inning. It is the first time Hudson Valley has scored eight runs in an inning since August 27, 2022 vs Hickory. That contest featured a four-hit game from Jasson Dominguez.

OFFENSIVE OUTBURST: Hudson Valley struck for 10 runs on 12 hits in their victory on Thursday. It marked the 16th time this season that the Renegades scored nine-or-more runs, having surpassed their 2024 season total of 14 in half of the games played. In their first 69 games, the Renegades also have 20 games of 10 or more hits and 14 games of 12 or more hits. In 2024, they had a total of 12 games with 12+ hits.

ENEMY TURNED FRIEND: Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz continued his excellent season on Tuesday, allowing just one earned run on three hits across six innings. It was his sixth quality start of the season, the most of any Renegades starter this season. The right-hander has struck out 38 combined batters in his last five outings, as he leads in the SAL with 85 strikeouts this season. In June, Rodriguez-Cruz has a 0.75 ERA in 24 innings. His 2.50 ERA in 2025 ranks fourth in the SAL.

WELCOME BACK: Returning earlier this month to the Renegades for the first time since April 2024, Alexander Vargas has been on a hot streak at the plate. He has a current seven-game hitting streak, where he's hitting .429 (12-for-28) with two HRs, eight RBIs, and a 1.127 OPS. He has multi-hit games in four of his last five appearances.

WHAT'S IN A SCORE?: After not having played a game with a 1-0 final score since July 19, 2024, the Renegades have seen that score take place four times in a span of 12 games. The 'Gades won back-to-back 1-0 games against Greenville on 6/13 and 6/14, and lost to Jersey Shore 1-0 on 6/17 before losing to Wilmington 1-0 on 6/25. Prior to June 17, the last 1-0 loss for the Renegades came to the Rome Braves (now Emperors) on June 17, 2023 at Heritage Financial Park.

STARTING STRONG: Starting pitching has been instrumental in 2025. During the month of June, the Renegades starting staff leads MILB with an exceptional 1.45 ERA in 112 innings. Through 71 games, Hudson Valley starters have 411 punchouts in 362 innings, good for a 10.2 K/9 clip. Those 411 strikeouts are the second-most of any team in MiLB including AAA teams. The staff has also issued just 141 walks, a 3.6 BB/9.

DEATH VALLEY LEFTY: Griffin Herring had his most difficult start as a pro on Friday, allowing five earned runs in three innings. Herring had allowed eight total runs through his first 12 pro starts. Friday's game was the first time Herring was charged with more than two runs in a start. The Yankees No. 25 prospect still has seven quality starts this season, and three in five starts with Hudson Valley.

RECENT STRUGGLES: Following a 23-9 start to the season, the Renegades have gone 19-20 since. After losing just 19 total games at Heritage Financial Park in 2024, the Renegades are 19-13 at home so far this season. They have gone 8-10 at home since mid-May. Last week at ShoreTown Ballpark against Jersey Shore, Hudson Valley won their first series since May 6-10 vs Wilmington.

FAMILIAR FOES: Hudson Valley begins a six-game series with the Wilmington Blue Rocks at Frawley Stadium. The two teams face off 30 times this season. Through the first 18 matchups, Hudson Valley owns a 13-5 record. However, the Blue Rocks took four of six from the Renegades in late May. That ended a stretch where Hudson Valley had won 19 of their last 20 matchups against Wilmington. The Blue Rocks host the Renegades at Frawley Stadium for the final 12 games of the matchup in 2025.

MIDDLE INNINGS: Between the fourth and seventh innings, Hudson Valley is outscoring opponents 167-89 this season. They are outscoring their opponents 50-18 in the seventh inning alone.

SCORELESS STREAK SNAPPED: In his pro debut season, Renegades reliever Tony Rossi has been off to a nearly spotless start to 2025. On Wednesday, Rossi gave up his first run of the season. That snapped a scoreless streak that stretched 20 appearances and 24 innings between Tampa and Hudson Valley. Rossi still has a 0.36 ERA in 25.1 innings this season, striking out 32 batters and allowing just eight hits.

RELIABLE: After a brief stint in Double-A Somerset in May, Coby Morales returned to the Renegades and has been one of their most consistent offensive pieces. On Wednesday, Morales notched his 15th multi-hit game of the season. Since May 7, Morales is hitting .290 (42-for-145) with 11 doubles, three home runs, and 23 RBIs over his last 36 contests.

BOMBS AWAY: The Renegades set a season-high with five home runs last Friday, including three balls alone in the second inning. It is the first time since April 30, 2023 that Hudson Valley has hit three home runs in an inning, and the first time since June 23, 2024 that they have hit five home runs in a game.

AIN'T IT GRAND?: With Dillon Lewis's grand slam in the second inning of last Wednesday's game at Jersey Shore, the Renegades have hit four grand slams this year, tied for the most by the team in the Portal Era when game logs are available online (2005-Present). The Renegades also hit four grand slams in 2021, 2023 and 2024.

UNDRAFTED STAR: Parks Harber is off to an incredible start with the Renegades after being called up from Tampa in late April. Harber has built a current nine-game hitting streak where's he's hitting .375 with seven RBIs. It is his second straight 8+ game hitting streak in High-A already this year. In 34 games with the Renegades, the infielder is hitting .326 with 11 doubles, 27 RBIs and an .884 OPS.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen has been outstanding, recording a 2.73 ERA through 68 games, the second-best mark in High-A and the fourth-best in MiLB. The Renegades trail Pensacola (AA, MIA), West Michigan (A+, DET), and Erie (AA, DET), who leads the way with a 2.33 mark. Renegades relievers are holding opponents to a .193 opposing average, while striking out 286 batters in 241 innings. On Wednesday, Geoff Gilbert, Chris Keane, Matt Keating, and Tony Rossi for seven one-run innings with seven strikeouts.







