Wilmington Rally Stops Renegades

June 28, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wilmington, DE. - The Hudson Valley Renegades fell to a late comeback by the Wilmington Blue Rocks in a 7-4 loss on Saturday night at Frawley Stadium.

Josh Grosz turned in an efficient start, tossing 7.1 innings, becoming the first Renegades starter to throw more than seven innings this season. It was the fourth time in 2025 that Grosz (4-6) has thrown at least seven innings, and the fifth time in his last six starts he has thrown at least 6.0 innings.

Wilmington jumped in front in the bottom of the second when T.J. White tripled and scored on a Marcus Brown single. Brown singled again and later came around to score in the bottom of the fourth on a Josh Moylan error to extend the Blue Rocks lead to 2-0.

The Renegades went ahead 4-2 with four runs in the sixth off Jackson Kent. Three singles by Jackson Castillo, Jace Avina, and Alexander Vargas loaded the bases with two outs, and Moylan launched a grand slam to right-center to give Hudson Valley a 4-2 lead.

Vargas finished the game 3-for-4 with a run scored and a double, extending his hitting streak to eight straight games, during which he is 15-for-32 at the plate.

The lead held until Wilmington scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth to take a 7-4 lead. White knocked in Cortland Lawson with an RBI single against Grosz, chasing him from the game. Two bases-loaded walks by Ross and Gavin Dugas off Tony Rossi put the Blue Rocks ahead 5-4. A two-run single by Armando Cruz extended the Wilmington advantage to three.

Miguel Gomez pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to earn the save and seal a Blue Rocks win.

POSTGAME NOTE: Josh Moylan's grand slam was the fifth grand slam of 2025 for the Renegades, the most in a single-season franchise history since at least 2005.

Hudson Valley concludes their series with Wilmington on Sunday. The first pitch of the series finale is scheduled for 1:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 12:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network.

RHP Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (5-3, 2.50) makes his second start of the series, while RHP Travis Sthele (3-3, 4.72) takes the mound for Wilmington. For station listings and to listen live slide to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

The Renegades return home on Tuesday to face the Brooklyn Cyclones at 6:35 p.m. The Renegades will be throwing all Classes of 2025 a Graduation Party at Heritage Financial Park. It is also Ballpark Bingo presented by People USA, and a Service Industry Workers Tuesday, with Service Industry Workers receiving free parking. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

Renegades Record:

42-30







South Atlantic League Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.