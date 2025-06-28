'Burgers Drop Saturday's Low-Scoring Affair

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Hub City struck first, but Aberdeen battled back with a small-ball approach to grab a Saturday win. The IronBirds (4-4, 28-45), fueled by six stolen bases, six singles and seven walks, beat the Spartanburgers (3-5, 33-39) at Fifth Third Park, 3-1.

After a clean first frame from Hub City starter Mason Molina (L, 0-1), the Spartanburgers offense jumped on Michael Forret in the bottom half. Casey Cook singled with one out. Malcolm Moore took his place at first on a fielder's choice and moved down to second on a bad pickoff throw. Gleider Figuereo drilled a base hit a pitch later to score the game's first run.

Aberdeen only managed one baserunner, on a walk, through the first three innings. After Forret stranded runners in both the second and third, the IronBirds offense took flight in the fourth.

Two walks to Vance Honeycutt and Aron Estrada started the inning. A wild pitch allowed both to move up, but Moore struggled to find it behind the plate. Honeycutt attempted to score from second but was thrown out with Molina covering the plate. Estrada was at third when Austin Overn put down a push-bunt for a hit. Estrada stayed put until Molina's throw to first was late and sailed to right field, allowing Estrada to score and tie the game. Overn used his legs to take the lead. Overn stole second, moved to third on a balk forced by his aggressive, bouncing lead and raced home on a wild pitch.

Hub City only managed two baserunners in the next three innings against Forret and first reliever Carter Baumler (W, 1-0). Aberdeen put together a two-out rally against Joey Danielson in the sixth. Two base hits and a stolen base had two IronBirds in scoring position before a popout ended the threat. Danielson got the first two outs of the seventh with no problem. Mailon Felix replaced Danielson and loaded the bases on two walks and a single. Another popup kept the Aberdeen lead to one.

Riley Cooper replaced Baumler an out into the bottom of the seventh. A two-out walk proved no problem for the lefty. Cooper set down the side with three strikeouts in the eighth.

Wilian Bormie hung a zero in the eighth but could not escape a bases loaded jam unscathed in the ninth. A two-out walk plated a third run for Aberdeen. Alejandro Mendez (S, 1) entered to pitch the bottom of the ninth with a two-run lead. After a four-pitch walk, Mendez rolled a double play and punched a strikeout to secure an Aberdeen victory.

The 'Burgers fight for a series split Sunday at 2:05 p.m. ET. RHP Jose Gonzalez (1-6, 2.92 ERA) takes the mound after a season-best six scoreless innings in Bowling Green a week prior. Aberdeen southpaw Juan Rojas (1-6, 4.02 ERA) makes his second start of the series.







