Santucci Spins Career-High 8 Strikeouts as 'Clones Down 'Claws, 6-4

June 28, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Thanks to a career high eight strikeouts from LHP Jonathan Santucci, the Brooklyn Cyclones captured their 30th home win of the season to improve to 30 games over .500 on the year with a 6-4 win over Jersey Shore on Saturday night. Santucci collected yet another victory - his fifth since starting the season 0-4. The win keeps Brooklyn's undefeated series record on the season alive at 10-0-3.

Santucci gave Brooklyn great length, tossing 5.2 innings while allowing three runs on seven hits. He walked only one while logging the eight K's.

Relievers RHP Chandler Marsh, Jace Beck and Brett Banks followed suit with 3.1 innings of scoreless ball.

SS Colin Houck logged a multi-hit effort including a double, while making a highlight reel play in his first High-A start at shortstop.

CF A.J. Ewing, 1B Onix Vega and DH Troy Schreffler also logged multi-hit affairs.

Brooklyn hopped out to an early lead right from the jump. After Ewing walked to start the game, RF Eli Serrano roped a double to center to start the scoring.

In the bottom of the 2nd, the 'Clones continued to make life tough on RHP Braydon Tucker, putting up a three spot. After Houck doubled to start the frame, Vega doubled him home two batters later. Then, Schreffler singled to put men on the corners with one down. Schreffler stole second, enabling Ewing to single home a pair and make it a 4-0 ballgame.

The BlueClaws got the runs back in the fourth - all with two outs. With men on first and second, DH Elio Prado singled home the BlueClaws first run on an RBI line drive to center. After a walk, 2B Cole Roberts came through with a 2-RBI single to make it a 4-3 ballgame.

Brooklyn got one of the runs back in the fourth. With two in scoring position and two outs, 3B Boston Baro reached on a fielding error, as Ewing came home from third to score.

The 'Clones added another in the fifth. With men on the corners and one out, a balk was called against RHP Wesley Moore, scoring 2B Marco Vargas from third. It marked the second straight night that Jersey Shore balked in a run.

The teams would trade zeroes all the way until the top of the 9th, when Jersey Shore threatened. With a runner on second and the BlueClaws down to their final out, 1B Zach Arnold singled home a run to cut the Brooklyn lead to 6-4. A hit by pitch brought the go-ahead run to the plate, but Banks got RF Joel Dragoo to ground out and end the ballgame.

Brooklyn and Jersey Shore return to action on Sunday afternoon to close out the six-game set. RHP Noah Hall (5-3, 2.27 ERA) takes the ball for the 'Clones, where he'll oppose RHP Brandon Beckel (0-1, 3.02 ERA). First pitch is set for 2:00.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.