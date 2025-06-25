Báez & Baro Slug Brooklyn to 12th Come-From-Behind Victory of Season
June 25, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Thanks to a pair of solo home runs from 2B Jesús Báez and 3B Boston Baro, combined with another dominant showing from Brooklyn arms, the Cyclones came back to defeat the BlueClaws, 2-1, on Wednesday night at Maimonides Park for their 9th win over the last 10 games. Additionally, the win improves Brooklyn's Minor League Baseball-best home record to 28-7 on the campaign, and also gives Brooklyn its 12th come-from-behind victory of the season.
RHP Will Watson continued to excel since joining High-A Brooklyn. The 22-year-old tossed 5.0 innings of one-run ball, allowing just four hits, while walking one and striking out four. The bullpen took the baton the rest of the way, providing four scoreless innings of two-hit ball. It's the second straight night that Cyclones relievers kept Jersey Shore off the board, as Brooklyn has limited the BlueClaws to just three runs through the first two games of the series.
LHP Ryan Ammons, RHP Jace Beck, RHP Chandler Marsh and RHP Ben Simon silenced Jersey Shore hitters, logging four strikeouts and walking two, while allowing only two hits collectively over the final 4.0 frames.
The BlueClaws cracked the scoreboard first in the 3rd inning. After a double and groundout to advance the runner, CF Avery Owusu-Asiedu brought home the game's first run on an RBI single to center.
The teams traded zeroes all the way until the bottom of the 6th. Jersey Shore's starter, RHP Alex McFarlane, actually departed the game with a no-hitter intact.
Brooklyn's first hit of the game proved to be a difference maker. With two outs and the bases empty, Baez clobbered his 8th home run of the season to tie the game.
One frame later, Baro followed suit with a solo shot of his own to put Brooklyn in front. The 'Clones would finish the game with only those two hits.
Jersey Shore threatened in the ninth. With a runner on 1st and one out, Simon committed a throwing error trying to pick off the runner. RF Elio Prado had easily advanced to second, but was thrown out at third trying to take the extra base after 1B Chris Suero retrieved the baseball and fired a missile across the diamond. Moments later, a strikeout ended the ballgame.
The 'Clones and 'Claws return to action on Thursday night on Coney Island, as RHP Brendan Girton (3-1, 2.92 ERA) faces off against RHP Reese Dutton (1-1, 6.55 ERA). First pitch is slated for 6:40 from Maimonides Park.
South Atlantic League Stories from June 25, 2025
- Aita Topples Emperors While Drive Hitters Explode Late for 6-2 Win - Greenville Drive
- McFarlane Sharp, But Claws Fall Late, 2-1 in Brooklyn - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Blue Rocks Stumble in 10-3 Loss to Hudson Valley - Wilmington Blue Rocks
- Báez & Baro Slug Brooklyn to 12th Come-From-Behind Victory of Season - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Big Fifth Powers Renegades - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Bats Fall Quiet After Hot Start in Loss to Hot Rods - Asheville Tourists
- Gill Hill Hurls 7.0 Sparkling Innings, Hot Rods Down Tourists 4-3 - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Rain Forces Wednesday Night Postponement - Hub City Spartanburgers
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- The Best Parts of the Red, White & Blue - Greenville Drive
- Castillo Lifts Grasshoppers to a 3-2 Walk-Off Victory over Dash - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Honoring Those Who Provide Freedom 24/7 - Greenville Drive
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Hernandez's Gem, Backed by Dumitru's Walk-Off, Secures Game One Win - Rome Emperors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Brooklyn Cyclones Stories
- Báez & Baro Slug Brooklyn to 12th Come-From-Behind Victory of Season
- Bullpen Tosses 5.0 Scoreless Innings of Relief as 'Clones Start Home Stand with Win
- C Chris Suero Named South Atlantic League Player of the Week Following Outstanding Showing in Aberdeen
- Suero's Solo Shot Helps Guide Cyclones to 1-0 Shutout over IronBirds
- Cyclones' Six-Game Win Streak Halted in 7-3 Loss to IronBirds