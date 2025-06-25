Báez & Baro Slug Brooklyn to 12th Come-From-Behind Victory of Season

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Thanks to a pair of solo home runs from 2B Jesús Báez and 3B Boston Baro, combined with another dominant showing from Brooklyn arms, the Cyclones came back to defeat the BlueClaws, 2-1, on Wednesday night at Maimonides Park for their 9th win over the last 10 games. Additionally, the win improves Brooklyn's Minor League Baseball-best home record to 28-7 on the campaign, and also gives Brooklyn its 12th come-from-behind victory of the season.

RHP Will Watson continued to excel since joining High-A Brooklyn. The 22-year-old tossed 5.0 innings of one-run ball, allowing just four hits, while walking one and striking out four. The bullpen took the baton the rest of the way, providing four scoreless innings of two-hit ball. It's the second straight night that Cyclones relievers kept Jersey Shore off the board, as Brooklyn has limited the BlueClaws to just three runs through the first two games of the series.

LHP Ryan Ammons, RHP Jace Beck, RHP Chandler Marsh and RHP Ben Simon silenced Jersey Shore hitters, logging four strikeouts and walking two, while allowing only two hits collectively over the final 4.0 frames.

The BlueClaws cracked the scoreboard first in the 3rd inning. After a double and groundout to advance the runner, CF Avery Owusu-Asiedu brought home the game's first run on an RBI single to center.

The teams traded zeroes all the way until the bottom of the 6th. Jersey Shore's starter, RHP Alex McFarlane, actually departed the game with a no-hitter intact.

Brooklyn's first hit of the game proved to be a difference maker. With two outs and the bases empty, Baez clobbered his 8th home run of the season to tie the game.

One frame later, Baro followed suit with a solo shot of his own to put Brooklyn in front. The 'Clones would finish the game with only those two hits.

Jersey Shore threatened in the ninth. With a runner on 1st and one out, Simon committed a throwing error trying to pick off the runner. RF Elio Prado had easily advanced to second, but was thrown out at third trying to take the extra base after 1B Chris Suero retrieved the baseball and fired a missile across the diamond. Moments later, a strikeout ended the ballgame.

The 'Clones and 'Claws return to action on Thursday night on Coney Island, as RHP Brendan Girton (3-1, 2.92 ERA) faces off against RHP Reese Dutton (1-1, 6.55 ERA). First pitch is slated for 6:40 from Maimonides Park.







