Renegades Game Notes

June 25, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (40-28, 2-2) at Wilmington Blue Rocks (31-38, 1-3)

RHP Ben Hess (4-2, 4.05 ERA) vs. LHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara (0-0, 6.00 ERA)

| Game 69 | Away Game 37 | Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | Frawley Stadium | Wilmington, Del. | First Pitch 6:35 p.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Next Theme Game: Class of 2025 Grad Party

Day of Week Promotion: Baseball Bingo presented by People USA

NEW BEGINNINGS: After a series-opening 1-0 loss to Wilmington,, Hudson Valley has begun the second half 2-2. Taking three of five overall from the BlueClaws, the Renegades earned their first series win since May 6-10 against Wilmington. With 12 series under their belt in 2025, the Renegades have won six split five, and lost one.

ENEMY TURNED FRIEND: Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz continued his excellent season on Tuesday, allowing just one earned run on three hits across six innings. It was his sixth quality start of the season, the most of any Renegades starter this season. With seven punchouts, the right-hander has struck out 38 combined batters in his last five outings, as he leads in the SAL with 85 strikeouts this season. In June, Rodriguez-Cruz has been charged with just two earned runs across 24 innings, good for a 0.75 ERA.His 2.50 ERA in 2025 ranks fourth in the SAL.

BEST IN SHOW: The Renegades have the lowest team ERA (2.77) among full-season MiLB teams in 2025. Since the start of the 2021 season, the Renegades own a cumulative 3.54 ERA, the lowest in MiLB among MiLB teams who have played every season.

WHAT'S IN A SCORE?: After not having played a game with a 1-0 final score since July 19, 2024, the Renegades have seen that score take place four times in a span of nine games. The 'Gades won back-to-back 1-0 games against Greenville on 6/13 and 6/14, and lost to Jersey Shore 1-0 on 6/17 before losing to Wilmington 1-0 on 6/25. Prior to June 17, the last 1-0 loss for the Renegades came to the Rome Braves (now Emperors) on June 17, 2023 at Heritage Financial Park.

STARTING STRONG: Starting pitching has been instrumental in 2025. During the month of June, the Renegades starting staff leads MILB with an exceptional 0.96 ERA in 103.1 innings. Through 68 games, Hudson Valley starters have 399 punchouts in 353.1 innings, good for a 10.2 K/9 clip. Those 399 strikeouts are the most of any team in MiLB including AAA teams. The staff has also issued just 138 walks, a 3.5 BB/9.

SCORING DROUGHT: After averaging 5.5 runs per game through the first two months of 2025, the Renegades offense has cooled down in the month of June. They are averaging four runs per contest through 19 games, hitting just .215 as a team with a .648 OPS. Through 49 games, they hit .249 with a team OPS of .757.

DEATH VALLEY LEFTY: Griffin Herring now leads MiLB in ERA among qualified pitchers with a 1.05 mark in 2025. He continued his stellar start in High-A on Saturday, throwing five scoreless innings while striking out six. The Yankees No. 25 prospect has seven quality starts of the season, and three in four starts with Hudson Valley. Herring has allowed just two runs across his first 23.2 innings in High-A, good for a 0.76 ERA.

RECENT STRUGGLES: Following a 23-9 start to the season, the Renegades have gone 17-19 since. After losing just 19 total games at Heritage Financial Park in 2024, the Renegades are 19-13 at home so far this season. They have gone 8-10 at home since mid-May. Last week at ShoreTown Ballpark against Jersey Shore, Hudson Valley won their first series since May 6-10 vs Wilmington. They had won four of the first five series in 2025, and hadn't lost a series since July 2024.

FAMILIAR FOES: Hudson Valley begins a six-game series with the Wilmington Blue Rocks at Frawley Stadium. The two teams face off 30 times this season. Through the first 18 matchups, Hudson Valley owns a 13-5 record. However, the Blue Rocks took four of six from the Renegades in late May. That ended a stretch where Hudson Valley had won 19 of their last 20 matchups against Wilmington. The Blue Rocks host the Renegades at Frawley Stadium for the final 12 games of the matchup in 2025.

OFFENSIVE OUTBURST: Hudson Valley struck for nine runs on 13 hits in their third straight win on Saturday. It marked the 15th time this season that the Renegades scored 9+ runs, surpassing their 2024 season total in half of the games played. In their first 66 games, the Renegades also have 19 games of 10 or more hits and 13 games of 12 or more hits. They have surpassed their 2024 total of 12 games with 12+ hits in just over half the games.

BOMBS AWAY: The Renegades set a season-high with five home runs on Friday, including three balls alone in the second inning. It is the first time since April 30, 2023 that Hudson Valley has hit three home runs in an inning, and the first time since June 23, 2024 that they have hit five home runs in a game.

QUEEN OF THE COURT: On Wednesday and Friday, Dillon Lewis combined to go 4-for-9 with a double, triple, two home runs, and seven RBIs. This includes a grand slam on Wednesday. Lewis was a single short of the cycle on Friday night, going 3-for-5 with three runs, a double, triple, home run, and three RBIs.

AIN'T IT GRAND?: With Dillon Lewis's grand slam in the second inning of Wednesday's game at Jersey Shore, the Renegades have hit four grand slams this year, tied for the most by the team in the Portal Era when game logs are available online (2005-Present). The Renegades also hit four grand slams in 2021, 2023 and 2024. Incredibly, the 'Gades had a four-year stretch from 2016-19 without hitting a single grand slam.

FAN FAVORITE: On Sunday, Jace Avina made his return from in the injured list. Through 40 games with Hudson Valley, Avina is slashing .289/.419/.474 with an .893 OPS and 21 RBIs. Despite missing nearly a month with injury, his 13 doubles are tied for the fifth-most in the South Atlantic League.

SCORELESS STREAK: In his pro debut season, Renegades reliever Tony Rossi has been off to a nearly spotless start to 2025. Rossi has now made 20 appearances between Tampa and Hudson Valley this year, and is yet to be charged with a run in 24 innings. During that span, Rossi has struck out 32 and has only allowed eight hits. He has a WHIP of 0.63.

WELCOME BACK: After a brief stint in Double-A Somerset in May, Coby Morales returned to the Renegades and has been one of their most consistent offensive pieces. On Wednesday, Morales hit his sixth High-A long ball of the season. Since May 7, Morales is hitting .299 (40-for-134) with 10 doubles, three home runs, and 21 RBIs over his last 33 contests.

MIDDLE INNINGS: Between the fourth and seventh innings, Hudson Valley is outscoring opponents 155-84 this season. They are outscoring their opponents 50-18 in the seventh inning alone.

SHUTOUTS: The Renegades pitching staff tossed their second consecutive 1-0 shutout on June 14. For the first time since at least 2004, Hudson Valley won back-to-back 1-0 contests.

UNDRAFTED STAR: Parks Harber is off to an incredible start with the Renegades after being called up from Tampa in late April. Harber has built a current nine-game hitting streak where's he's hitting .375 with seven RBIs. It is his second straight 8+ game hitting streak in High-A already this year. In 34 games with the Renegades, the infielder is hitting .326 with 11 doubles, 27 RBIs and an .884 OPS.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen has been outstanding, recording a 2.73 ERA through 68 games, the second-best mark in High-A and the fourth-best in MiLB. The Renegades trail Pensacola (AA, MIA), West Michigan (A+, DET), and Erie (AA, DET), who leads the way with a 2.33 mark. Renegades relievers are holding opponents to a .193 opposing average, while striking out 286 batters in 241 innings. On Friday, Sebastian Keane, Matt Keating, and Bryce Warrecker combined for five scoreless innings with six strikeouts.







