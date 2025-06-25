Rain Forces Wednesday Night Postponement

June 25, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - After a scorching afternoon, grey clouds rolled over Fifth Third Park about 30 minutes before scheduled first pitch between the Spartanburgers (2-2, 33-36) and the Aberdeen IronBirds (1-3, 25-44). The tarp was rolled onto the field prior to the 6:35 p.m. scheduled start time, and the game was delayed.

Heavy winds and rain followed for about an hour. At 7:30 p.m., game two of the six-game series between Hub City and Aberdeen was officially postponed. The two teams will meet for a doubleheader on Thursday. Both games Thursday will be seven inning affairs.

Game one is scheduled to start at 5:00 p.m. ET. Game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Starting pitchers for Thursday's doubleheader are not officially announced. Gates will open on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET, and the scheduled Flip bobblehead giveaway presented by Spartanburg Community College will occur for the first 1,000 fans through the gates ahead of game one.







