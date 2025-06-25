Big Fifth Powers Renegades

June 25, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wilmington, DE. - The Hudson Valley Renegades used an eight-run fifth inning to secure a dominant 10-3 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Wednesday night at Frawley Stadium.

Wilmington opened the scoring with two runs in the second against Ben Hess, who was making his first start since May 22. A Branden Boissiere double was followed by three straight walks to force in a run. Jackson Ross brought in Marcus Brown with a fielder's choice groundout to put the Blue Rocks ahead 2-0.

The Renegades rallied in the fourth against Minor League rehabber Shinnosuke Ogasawara. Coby Morales doubled to lead off the frame, stole third, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Jace Avina. After singles by Alexander Vargas and Manuel Palencia, Brenny Escanio knocked in Vargas with an RBI single to tie the game.

In the fifth, Hudson Valley erupted for eight runs, bringing 13 batters to the plate and taking a 10-2 lead. Dillon Lewis was hit by a pitch and Morales reached on an error by centerfielder Sam Petersen to put runners at second and third. After Avina was hit by a pitch, Jose Colmenares cleared the bases with a three-run double.

The next batter, Vargas, then ripped a two-run homer to right, making it 7-2. Vargas was 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs. A Palencia walk and Escanio single was followed by a Jackson Castillo RBI single. Morales later brought in Castillo and Escanio with a two-run single.

Eight runs are the most the Renegades have scored in an inning this year. Wednesday's game marked the 16th time this season that the Hudson Valley has scored nine-or-more runs this season. They did that just 14 times in 2024.

Those 10 runs were more than enough, as Hudson Valley's bullpen was tremendous in back of Hess. Geoff Gilbert, Chris Kean, Matt Keating, and Rossi combined for 7.1 frames of one-run ball. Keating had an especially strong outing, retiring all eight batters he faced in 2.2 frames.

Wilmington scored a run in the ninth inning on a sacrifice fly by Petersen, but Rossi got the final four outs to finish off the Renegades victory.

Hudson Valley looks for their second win of the series on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network. LHP Kyle Carr (2-5, 3.05) gets the start for the Renegades, while LHP Jake Bennett (0-1, 3.38) takes the mound for the Blue Rocks. For station listings and to listen live slide to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

The Renegades return home on Tuesday, July 1 to face the Brooklyn Cyclones at 6:35 p.m. The Renegades will be throwing all Classes of 2025 a Graduation Party at Heritage Financial Park. It is also Ballpark Bingo presented by People USA, and a Service Industry Workers Tuesday, with Service Industry Workers receiving free parking. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

Renegades Record:

41-28







