Renegades Drop First of Second Half

June 22, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Lakewood, N.J. - The Hudson Valley Renegades dropped their series finale with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 3-1 on Sunday afternoon at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Griffin Herring turned in another strong start for Hudson Valley on Sunday, allowing just two hits across 5.0 shutout innings, walking two and striking out six. Across four starts with the Renegades, Herring has a 0.76 ERA (2 ER/23.2 IP), and has racked up 14 strikeouts in his last two starts.

Braydon Tucker matched scoreless innings with Herring as the game remained scoreless until the bottom of the seventh when the BlueClaws broke through against Josh Grosz, pitching in relief for the first time this season.

Zach Arnold walked and Jordan Viars singled to put runners on first and second with two outs, and Dylan Campbell blooped a two-run single to shallow right field to plate both runners and give Jersey Shore a 2-0 lead. They added an insurance run in the eighth on a Pierce Bennett sacrifice fly to extend the advantage to 3-0.

The Renegades were held without a hit through eight innings by the combination of Tucker, Cristhian Tortosa and Saul Teran, but after Coby Morales walked with one out in the ninth, Jose Colmenares ripped an RBI double down the left field line for the first hit of the game, driving in Morales.

However, that was all the Renegades could muster against Teran, who got the next two batters to close out the game.

Despite the loss, the Renegades secured a series win over the BlueClaws, their first series win since May 6-11 at Wilmington.

The Renegades continue their road trip on Tuesday night as they begin a six-game series with the Wilmington Blue Rocks at Frawley Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network. For station listings and to listen live slide to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

The Renegades return home on Tuesday, July 1 to face the Brooklyn Cyclones at 6:35 p.m. The Renegades will be throwing all Classes of 2025 a Graduation Party at Heritage Financial Park. It is also Ballpark Bingo presented by People USA, and a Service Industry Workers Tuesday, with Service Industry Workers receiving free parking. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

Renegades Record:

40-27, 2-1







