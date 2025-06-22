One-Run Deficit Trend Continues for Wilmington in 4-3 Loss to Asheville

WILMINGTON, DE - A ninth inning groundout from Lucas Spence was the difference in the Wilmington Blue Rocks 4-3 loss to the Asheville Tourists on Saturday, June 21 at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium.

Jake Bennett and Astros No. 5 prospect Anderson Brito were locked into a pitcher's duel to open the game, with nine combined strikeouts across the first three innings between the two starters, but the Blue Rocks cracked the scoreboard first in their half of the third.

"[Brito] was locating well," Branden Boissiere said. "His fastball was really coming out of the hand well and he was commanding his offspeed. I think he just did a good job against us tonight."

Brito punched out Armando Cruz and Jackson Ross for the first two outs of the frame but wasn't able to finish the 1-2-3 inning after walking Matt Suggs, who then advanced to second on the first pitch of the next at-bat after a wild pitch. Then, a pair of balks from Brito brought Suggs home and gave the Rocks a 1-0 lead.

After a scoreless fourth inning from Erik Tolman, the Tourists got to him in the fifth. A pair of punchouts sandwiched between singles from Drew Brutcher and Joseph Sullivan brought Alejandro Nunez up with two outs and two men in scoring position. Nunez then recorded his third hit of the day with a ground ball into the 5-6 hole to plate Brutcher and tie the game at one.

Asheville's bats stayed hot entering the sixth. A walk and single brought up Kenni Gomez, who gave the Tourists a 2-1 lead with an RBI double that rolled all the way down the right field line. Then, another walk on the at-bat following from Tolman loaded the bases and ended his day. However, Anthony Arguelles was able to escape the jam with just one run allowed, thanks to a sacrifice fly from Tyler Whitaker.

The Blue Rocks immediately responded in their half of the sixth. Cortland Lawson greeted new pitcher Juan Bello with a leadoff double into left field and advanced to third after a deep flyout to right-center field from Caleb Lomavita. Then, Boissiere laced a ball back up the middle to plate Lawson and make it a 3-2 game. A groundout and wild pitch advanced Boissiere to third, where he stayed until a RBI single from Marcus Brown scored him and tied the game at three.

Wilmington had a golden chance to command the game in their half of the eighth, but came up empty. A pair of errors put Lawson at second base with no outs, who then moved up to third after a single from Lomavita. Then, a walk from Boissiere loaded the bases with no outs. However, three consecutive outs from T.J. White, Brown, and Cruz ended the inning and left the game tied.

Asheville retook the lead for good in the ninth. A pair of walks put two on before a sacrifice bunt from Nunez advanced everyone 90 feet. With the infield in, Lucas Spence hit a one-hopper right to Brown at shortstop who threw him out at first, but scored Whitaker and gave the Tourists a 4-3 advantage.

The two teams will square off for the series finale tomorrow, Sunday, June 22. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.







