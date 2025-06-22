Suero's Solo Shot Helps Guide Cyclones to 1-0 Shutout over IronBirds

ABERDEEN, Md. - C Chris Suero continued his season-long dominance against Aberdeen pitching on Sunday afternoon. The Bronx native clubbed a leadoff solo home run to produce the game's only run, as three Brooklyn Cyclones pitchers combined for a two-hitter in a 1-0 victory over the IronBirds at Ripken Stadium.

Scoreless through seven innings, Suero stepped up to start the top of the eighth. RHP Eccel Correa (0-2) threw six pitches in each of his first two innings of relief before enduring a nine-pitch battle against the Brooklyn catcher.

On a 3-2 pitch, Suero launched a fastball that smashed off the scoreboard in left-center field for a solo home run. The 21-year-old's second go-ahead home run of the series, and team-leading 10th of the year, put the Cyclones (2-1, 48-21) ahead, 1-0.

Aberdeen (1-2, 25-43) threatened in the eighth and ninth innings but could not find a way to score against the Brooklyn bullpen. RHP Noah Hall (5-3) returned for his third inning of relief in the eighth and walked the first two hitters he faced. However, the Charlotte, N.C. native settled down, inducing a foul pop-up to the catcher, a swinging strikeout, and a lineout to short to strand the tying and go-ahead runs on base.

In the ninth, RHP Chandler Marsh emerged from the bullpen to try to secure the save. The 22-year-old allowed a pair of walks in the inning, but with two on and two out, he forced 3B Anderson De Los Santos to hit a game-ending fly out to deep left field, clinching the 1-0 win.

The 1-0 victory marked the Cyclones' third win by that score in 2025, all of which have come over the last three series. The shutout was the eighth of the season for Brooklyn's pitching staff.

Brooklyn's LHP Jonathan Santucci was impressive in a no-decision. The Leominster, Mass. native did not allow a run on one hit over 5.0 innings, issuing one walk and striking out five. Since May 16, Santucci boasts a 4-0 record with a 1.03 ERA (4 ER in 35.0 IP) in seven appearances (five starts).

Hall earned his fifth win in relief, posting 3.0 scoreless innings while allowing one hit, two walks, and registering four strikeouts. Marsh recorded the final three outs for his first save as a Cyclone and second of the season.

IronBirds' RHP Michael Forret did not receive a decision in his start, allowing one hit over 5.0 scoreless innings, striking out four without issuing a walk. He retired the final 10 batters he faced.

Correa was charged with his second defeat, allowing just one run on one hit in 4.0 innings out of the bullpen, recording one strikeout and no walks.

After Monday's league-wide off day, the Cyclones will return home to open a six-game series against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, the High-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, on Tuesday night. Neither team has announced a probable starter for the series opener. The first pitch from Maimonides Park is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.







