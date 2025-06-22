Renegades Game Notes

June 22, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (40-26, 2-0) at Jersey Shore BlueClaws (25-40, 0-2)

LHP Griffin Herring (1-0, 0.96 ERA) vs. RHP Braydon Tucker (0-2, 5.73 ERA)

| Game 67 | Away Game 35 | Sunday, June 22, 2025 | ShoreTown Ballpark | Lakewood, N.J. | First Pitch 1:05 p.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Next Theme Game: Class of 2025 Grad Party

Day of Week Promotion: Baseball Bingo presented by People USA

NEW BEGINNINGS: After their first-half finale was canceled due to inclement weather, Hudson Valley has begun the second half with two victories over Jersey Shore. Last season, Hudson Valley earned a playoff berth with a second-half title, going 40-26 over the final 66 contests in 2024. With 11 series under their belt in 2025, the Renegades have won five, split five, and lost one.

OFFENSIVE OUTBURST: Hudson Valley struck for nine runs on 13 hits in their third straight win on Saturday. It marked the 15th time this season that the Renegades scored 9+ runs, surpassing their 2024 season total in half of the games played. In their first 66 games, the Renegades also have 19 games of 10 or more hits and 13 games of 12 or more hits. They have surpassed their 2024 total of 12 games with 12+ hits in just over half the games.

BEST IN SHOW: The Renegades have the lowest team ERA (2.87) among full-season MiLB teams in 2025. Since the start of the 2021 season, the Renegades own a cumulative 3.55 ERA, the lowest in MiLB among MiLB teams who have played every season.

POWER SURGE: After just two total home runs in the last nine games, Hudson Valley has hit eight long balls over the last three games. They have scored a combined 29 runs, and seven of their eight home runs have come in the first three innings of the two contests.

BOMBS AWAY: The Renegades set a season-high with five home runs on Friday, including three balls alone in the second inning. It is the first time since April 30, 2023 that Hudson Valley has hit three home runs in an inning, and the first time since June 23, 2024 that they have hit five home runs in a game.

QUEEN OF THE COURT: On Wednesday and Friday, Dillon Lewis combined to go 4-for-9 with a double, triple, two home runs, and seven RBIs. This includes a grand slam on Wednesday. Lewis was a single short of the cycle on Friday night, going 3-for-5 with three runs, a double, triple, home run, and three RBIs.

STARTING STRONG: Starting pitching has been instrumental in 2025. During the month of June, the Renegades starting staff leads MILB with a superb 0.97 ERA in 92.1 innings. Through 66 games, Hudson Valley starters have 386 punchouts in 342.1 innings, good for a 10.5 K/9 clip. Those 381 strikeouts are the second-most of any team in MiLB including AAA teams. The staff has also issued just 134 walks, a 3.5 BB/9.

ENEMY TURNED FRIEND: Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz continued his excellent season on Wednesday, allowing just one earned run across six innings. It was his fifth quality start of the season, the most of any Renegades starter this season. The right-hander has struck out 31 combined batters in his last four outings, as he leads in the SAL with 78 strikeouts this season. His 2.59 ERA ranks fourth in the SAL.

AIN'T IT GRAND?: With Dillon Lewis's grand slam in the second inning of Wednesday's game at Jersey Shore, the Renegades have hit four grand slams this year, tied for the most by the team in the Portal Era when game logs are available online (2005-Present). The Renegades also hit four grand slams in 2021, 2023 and 2024. Incredibly, the 'Gades had a four-year stretch from 2016-19 without hitting a single grand slam.

JERSEY BOYS: Hudson Valley begins a six-game series with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws at ShoreTown Ballpark. After playing Jersey Shore eight times in the first 26 games of the season at Heritage Financial Park, the Renegades haven't seen the BlueClaws since May 4. The two squads will face off 15 times in the final 68 games of the season, all in Lakewood. Last year, ShoreTown Ballpark was a very difficult place for Hudson Valley, finishing 4-8 on the road against Jersey Shore.

RECENT STRUGGLES: Following a 23-9 start to the season, the Renegades have gone 17-17 since. After losing just 19 total games at Heritage Financial Park in 2024, the Renegades are 19-13 at home so far this season. They have gone 8-10 at home since mid-May. Hudson Valley has not won a series since May 6-10 vs Wilmington, after winning four of the first five in 2025. The Renegades are now 39-26 (.600) in 2025.

WHAT'S IN A SCORE?: After not having played a game with a 1-0 final score since July 19, 2024, the Renegades have had three of their last five games end in that score. The 'Gades won back-to-back 1-0 games against Greenville on 6/13 and 6/14, and lost to Jersey Shore 1-0 on 6/17. Tuesday's game was the first 1-0 loss for the Renegades since falling to the Rome Braves (now Emperors) 1-0 on June 17, 2023 at Heritage Financial Park.

MIDDLE INNINGS: Between the fourth and seventh innings, Hudson Valley is outscoring opponents 155-81 this season. They are outscoring their opponents 50-16 in the seventh inning alone.

DEATH VALLEY LEFTY: Griffin Herring now leads MiLB in ERA among qualified pitchers with a 1.14 mark in 2025. He continued his stellar start in High-A on Saturday, throwing 6.2 scoreless innings while striking out eight. The Yankees No. 25 prospect picked up his seventh quality start of the season, and his third in three starts with Hudson Valley. Herring has allowed just two runs across his first 18.2 innings in High-A, good for a 0.96 ERA.

SHUTOUTS: The Renegades pitching staff tossed their second consecutive 1-0 shutout on Saturday. For the first time since at least 2004, Hudson Valley won back-to-back 1-0 contests. It is also the first time the Renegades have thrown consecutive shutouts since April 25 and 26 against Asheville.

WELCOME BACK: After a brief stint in Double-A Somerset in May, Coby Morales returned to the Renegades and has been one of their most consistent offensive pieces. On Wednesday, Morales hit his sixth High-A long ball of the season. He has now reached base safely in 38 of his last 42 High-A games. Since May 7, Morales is hitting .310 (40-for-129) with 21 RBIs and a .839 OPS over his last 31 contests. His 32 High-A RBIs rank third on the team.

SCORELESS STREAK: In his pro debut season, Renegades reliever Tony Rossi has been off to a nearly spotless start to 2025. Rossi has now made 20 appearances between Tampa and Hudson Valley this year, and is yet to be charged with a run in 24 innings. During that span, Rossi has struck out 32 and has only allowed eight hits. He has a WHIP of 0.63.

UNDRAFTED STAR: Parks Harber is off to an incredible start with the Renegades after being called up from Tampa in late April. Harber has built a current nine-game hitting streak where's he's hitting .375 with seven RBIs. It is his second straight 8+ game hitting streak in High-A already this year. In 34 games with the Renegades, the infielder is hitting .326 with 11 doubles, 27 RBIs and an .884 OPS. Harber has 11 multi-hit games at the High-A level, and is slashing .305/.400/.493 in 77 professional games.

RECORD BOOKS: Last Thursday, Omar Martinez hit his team-leading eighth home run of the season. The long ball was his 21st as a member of the Renegades after 13 homers in 2024. Martinez is closing in on a major franchise milestone. The Renegades catcher is just three home runs shy of the franchise record of 24 long balls.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen has been outstanding, recording a 2.67 ERA through 66 games, the second-best mark in High-A and the fourth-best in MiLB. The Renegades trail Pensacola (AA, MIA), West Michigan (A+, DET), and Erie (AA, DET), who leads the way with a 2.16 mark. Renegades relievers are holding opponents to a .191 opposing average, while striking out 278 batters in 236 innings. On Friday, Sebastian Keane, Matt Keating, and Bryce Warrecker combined for five scoreless innings with six strikeouts.







