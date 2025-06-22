Tourists Sweep in Final Game of Road Series

WILMINGTON, DE - Finalizing a two-week road extravaganza, the Asheville Tourists silenced the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Sunday in a 9-0 finish at Frawley Stadium.

The Tourists (32-36) return home after a 7-4 road trip, with five wins in as many games against the Blue Rocks (30-38). It is the first time this season that Asheville has swept an opponent, and the five-game win streak is its longest of the campaign.

Bryce Mayer, Railin Perez (W, 6-2) and Alonzo Tredwell (Sv, 1) led the pitching staff to their fifth shutout in 2025. In a three-inning start, Mayer struck out six while throwing 46 pitches. Perez fanned the side in his lone inning, and Tredwell whiffed three in five frames. The arms walked just one and gave up six hits throughout the game.

Offensively, highlights stemmed from Chase Jaworsky's RBI single in the fourth, and a seventh-inning run-scoring bunt single from Tyler Whitaker, immediately followed by Joseph Sullivan's big blast. Jaworsky and Kenni Gomez also tallied hits to bring in runs during the ninth inning.

With an off day tomorrow, the team will trek back to McCormick Field and gear up for six games next week against the Bowling Green Hot Rods. The first pitch of Tuesday's affair is at 6:35 p.m. ET.







