Pitching Proves Strong in Road Win

June 17, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







WILMINGTON, DE - Opening a second straight road series on Tuesday night at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium, the Asheville Tourists defeated the Wilmington Blue Rocks 6-3.

The lone run, until the ninth inning, for the Blue Rocks (30-34) came in the fourth inning, after the Tourists (28-36) already gained a 3-0 advantage.

Right-handed starter Jean Pinto went four and two-thirds innings. He created weak contact, allowing three hits while striking out as many. Nick Swiney (W, 2-2) tossed three scoreless frames out of the bullpen, and Colby Langford finished the eighth clean, but surrendered a pair of consolation runs in the ninth before sealing the win.

With the bats, Will Bush notched an RBI double, adding to a 1-0 lead. He later homered on a solo shot for his second knock of the day. Joseph Sullivan delivered the final Asheville run to the plate with an RBI base hit.

Two games remain in the first half of the regular season. Asheville plays in Game 2 of the series against Wilmington at 6:35 p.m. ET tomorrow night.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.