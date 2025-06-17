Santana's Walk-Off Slam Powers Hot Rods to 7-3 Win

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Adrian Santana's walk-off grand slam lifted the Bowling Green Hot Rods (34-29) to a 7-4 victory over the Hub City Spartanburgers (30-34) on Tuesday night at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Ryan Spikes kicked off the scoring in the bottom of the third with a solo shot off Hub City starter Leandro Lopez, putting the Hot Rods ahead 1-0.

The Spartanburgers countered with one in the top of the fourth. Keith Jones II doubled and scored on an Anthony Gutierrez RBI double off Bowling Green starter Garrett Edwards, evening the score at 1-1.

The Hot Rods pulled ahead in the bottom of the sixth inning. Adrian Santana walked, and Aidan Smith reached second on an error from Hub City shortstop Luis Marquez. Santana scored an Émilien Pitre sacrifice fly off Lopez and Smith scored on a balk from reliever Joey Danielson, extending Bowling Green's lead to 4-2.

Hub City responded with a pair of runs in the top of the seventh off reliever Drew Dowd. Casey Cook reached on a leadoff walk and Julian Brock smashed a two-run home run to tie the game at 4-4.

The Hot Rods captured the win in the bottom of the ninth. Ryan Spikes reached on a leadoff single and moved to third on a Raudelis Martinez double. Carlos Colmenarez walked, setting up Santana's late-game heroics. The switch-hitter crushed a grand slam out to right field off reliever Wilian Bormie, propelling Bowling Green to a 7-3 victory.

Bowling Green's Adam Boucher earned the win (2-0), hurling 1.0 scoreless inning while punching out two. Seth Clark (0-4) was given the loss, allowing three runs on four hits across 1.0 frame.

The Hot Rods and Spartanburgers play the second of a six-game set tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. CT. The Hot Rods will send out RHP Gary Gill Hill (2-4, 4.87) to face Hub City's LHP Josh Trentadue (1-1, 1.18).

