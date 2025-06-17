Jimenez Sharp, Claws Top Renegades 1-0 on Tuesday

June 17, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Estibenzon Jimenez gave up two hits over six scoreless innings and the BlueClaws topped Hudson Valley 1-0 on Tuesday night at ShoreTown Ballpark to win their seventh game in their last nine.

Jersey Shore (25-37) took the opener from Hudson Valley (37-26) for their first 1-0 win since April 25, 2024 at Aberdeen.

The BlueClaws took the lead in the third when Dylan Campbell's SAC fly brought home Bryson Ware with the game's first run.

Jimenez came out after six innings, allowing no runs on two hits. He retired the last 10 batters he faced. Jimenez matched his longest outing of the season and became the first BlueClaw to reach six innings for a third time this season.

Hudson Valley starter Josh Grosz gave up one run on three hits over seven innings, matching his longest outing of the season. He walked two and struck out six.

Braydon Tucker threw a scoreless seventh and Andrew Baker threw a scoreless eighth. Saul Teran came on in the ninth and gave up two hits but struck out Omar Martinez to end the game and earn his third save in five BlueClaws appearances.

Campbell singled in the eighth to extend his hitting streak to eight games, over which he is now 13-39.

The game took 1 hour and 57 minutes, the 18th sub-2 hour game in BlueClaws history, and eighth in Lakewood.

The teams continue their series on Wednesday night at 6:35 pm. RHP Alex McFarlane starts for Jersey Shore.







