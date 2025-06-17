Walk-Off Grand Slam Lifts Bowling Green in Game One

June 17, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Headed into the final three games of the first half, the Spartanburgers lost any chance of winning the division in the first half. Meanwhile, the Bowling Green Hot Rods held a half-game advantage on the Greenville Drive. Bowling Green (34-29) picked up a critical 7-3 win over Hub City (30-34) thanks to a walk-off grand slam.

In a 3-3 game in the ninth, Adrian Santana clubbed a game-winning homer to center field. Prior to that, Julian Brock mashed his first homer of the season to help the Spartanburgers get back into the game.

The two starters, Garrett Edwards and Leandro Lopez, got off to good starts. With two outs in the second, Lopez hit a first speed bump when Ryan Spikes took him yard. Hub City bounced back immediately in the top of the third. Keith Jones and Anthony Gutierrez both doubled; the latter drove in the former for the tying run.

The starters did not let the single runs affect them. Both right-handers reached the sixth inning without any more damage. A walk and a fielding error put two Hot Rods in scoring position against Lopez in the sixth. Emilien Pitre knocked a sacrifice fly to give Bowling Green the lead and end the day for Lopez. Joey Danielson balked home a second run out of the bullpen.

Drew Dowd replaced Edwards on the mound for Bowling Green in the seventh. After a walk and a strikeout, Brock immediately tied the game again with hislong ball to left. Hub City threatened for more before stranding two runners in scoring position. Both teams got another runner to third before the ninth but could not capitalize.

Adam Boucher (W, 2-0) worked around another double from Jones in the top of the ninth to give his team a chance to walk it off. Seth Clark (L, 0-4) allowed each of the first three batters in the ninth to reach base on a single, a double and a walk. Wilian Bormie replaced Clark with a tall task in front of him. After Bormie recorded a strikeout, Santana cracked the grand slam to win the game.

The Spartanburgers reached a season-long eight-game losing streak following the result. Hub City tries to break out of it at 7:35 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Hub City turns to LHP Josh Trentadue (1-1, 1.18 ERA). Bowling Green calls on RHP Gary Gill Hill (2-4, 4.87 ERA).







