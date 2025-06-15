Late 'Burgers Rally Falls Short on Sunday

June 15, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Offense was again hard to come by on Sunday afternoon at Fifth Third Park. The Spartanburgers (30-33) fell to the Wilmington Blue Rocks (30-33), 3-2. Wilmington completed a series sweep, claiming five of the six games by just a single run.

Jose Gonzalez (L, 1-6) handled most of the innings for the Spartanburgers. Hub City's starter lasted a career-high of seven innings. After single runs in the first two innings, Gonzalez allowed just two baserunners in his final five frames. Wilmington sent out five different pitchers who limited Hub City to two runs and eight hits.

Wilmington wasted no time getting on the scoreboard. After a strikeout to begin the day for Gonzalez, the Blue Rocks linked three straight singles together to score a run. The Blue Rocks tacked on again in the second. After Marcus Brown led off the inning with a double, Wilmington used a bunt and sacrifice fly to move Brown around and double the lead.

Southpaw Jake Bennett tossed the first two frames for Wilmington, surrendering just a lone walk. Erik Tolman (W, 1-1) took over in the third inning and stranded the bases loaded after three walks. Hub City got on the board in the fourth. Cal Stark led the inning off with a single. He reached second on a groundout and scored on a two-out single from Julian Brock. Tolman faced the minimum in the fifth.

Gonzalez found a new level on the mound in the third. After a leadoff single, Gonzalez set down thirteen straight to reach the seventh inning. A one-out single in the seventh proved no challenge for Gonzalez. The righty tossed a career-high seven innings with four strikeouts on the afternoon.

Hub City could not muster any offense against Austin Amaral and Adam Bloebaum in the seventh and eighth despite single baserunners in each frame. Josh Mollerus tossed the eighth and ninth for the Spartanburgers. Wilmington doubled its lead in the eighth with three straight base hits from the top of the order. Mollerus stranded a possible fourth run in scoring position in the ninth.

Samuel Vasquez (S, 4) entered to pitch the ninth for Wilmington. After Stark reached on an error, Vasquez rolled a double play. With two outs, Yeison Morrobel went the other way for a double. A wild pitch and an infield single from Brock scored Morrobel. Keith Jones II, a pinch-hitter, and Luis Marquez followed up with two more infield singles to load the bases. Arturo Disla chopped out to first to end the game.

With the loss, Hub City is eliminated from the first half race in the SAL South Division. The Spartanburgers try to snap their seven-game losing streak on Tuesday at Bowling Green, the High-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch in game one is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET. Hub City returns home the following week for a six-game series against the Aberdeen IronBirds.







