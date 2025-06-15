Hudson Valley Renegades/Retrievers Game Notes

June 15, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Retrievers (37-24) vs. Greenville Drive (32-30)

LHP Kyle Carr (1-4, 3.44 ERA) vs. LHP Noah Dean (1-1, 3.90 ERA)

| Game 62 | Home Game 32 | Sunday, June 15, 2025 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | First Pitch 2:05 p.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Tonight's Theme Game: Father's Day

Alternate Identity: Hudson Valley Retrievers presented by the Brothers that just do Gutters

Day of Week Promotion: Sunday Family Funday, Bark in the Park, and Kids & Dads (and dogs) Run the Bases presented by CDPHP

FINAL STRETCH: After a 1-0 win on Saturday and a victory by Brooklyn on Saturday, Hudson Valley's elimination number is down to one in the first half. The Renegades trail Brooklyn by 4.5 games with five games remaining. They would be leading the SAL South division by four games. Hudson Valley has the fourth-best record in High-A, but are currently sitting in third place within their division. With ten series under their belt in 2025, the Renegades have won five, split four, and lost one.

SHUTOUTS: The Renegades pitching staff tossed their second consecutive 1-0 shutout on Saturday. For the first time since at least 2004, Hudson Valley has won back-to-back 1-0 contests. It is also the first time the Renegades have thrown consecutive shutouts since April 25 and 26 against Asheville. Saturday's victory was their seventh shutout of the season, and their third in the last eight games. Renegades pitching has now held the Drive scoreless for 21 straight frames.

DEATH VALLEY LEFTY: Griffin Herring continued his stellar start to his High-A career on Sunday, throwing 6.2 scoreless innings while striking out eighth. The Yankees No. 25 prospect picked his seventh quality start of the season, and his third in three starts with Hudson Valley. Herring has allowed just two runs across his first 18.2 innings in High-A, good for a 0.96 ERA. A 2024 6th round out of LSU, Herring has not allowed more than two runs in his first 11 outings of 2025. He has a 1.14 ERA this season across 63.1 innings with a 0.93 WHIP and .173 opposing average.

ENEMY TURNED FRIEND: Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz was outstanding in his first relief appearance of the season on Friday night, backing up minor league rehabber Ben Shields. He pitched the final five innings of the game in scoreless fashion, allowing just two hits and striking out eight. The right-hander has struck out 27 combined batters in his last three outings, as he now leads in the SAL with 74 strikeouts. Rodriguez-Cruz has five appearances with eight or more strikeouts in 2025. His 2.70 ERA ranks fourth in the South Atlantic League.

RECENT STRUGGLES: Following a 23-9 start to the season, the Renegades have gone 14-15 since. Hudson Valley has not won a series since May 6-10 vs Wilmington, after winning four of the first five in 2025. Since then, they have split three series and lost one. The Renegades are now 37-24 (.606) in 2025.

WELCOME BACK: After a brief stint in Double-A Somerset in May, Coby Morales returned to the Renegades and has been one of their most consistent offensive pieces. He has now reached base safely in 35 of his last 38 High-A games, and is hitting .324 (35-for-108) with 17 RBIs and a .862 OPS over his last 26 contests. Morales has 13 multi-hit games this season, which is tied for the most on the Renegades. His 28 High-A RBIs rank third on the team, behind Omar Martinez and Jackson Castillo.

UNDRAFTED STAR: Parks Harber is off to an incredible start with the Renegades after being called up from Tampa in late April. Harber has built a current nine-game hitting streak where's he's hitting .375 with seven RBIs. It is his second straight 8+ game hitting streak in High-A already this year. In 34 games with the Renegades, the infielder is hitting .326 with 11 doubles, 27 RBIs and an .884 OPS. Harber has 11 multi-hit games at the High-A level, and is slashing .305/.400/.493 in 77 professional games.

THIS GUY IS GROSZ: Josh Grosz was tremendous on Wednesday night, taking a no-hitter into the sixth inning. The right-hander allowed just one hit and one run in 6.1 innings, striking out six. It was the third quality start of the season for Grosz, and the third time in his last four outings that he has gone at least six frames. The right-hander has struck out at least five batters in nine of his ten starts this season. In May, Grosz became the first Renegades starter to go seven innings in consecutive outings since Drew Thorpe did it in three straight starts in July 2023.

RIVALS RARELY SEEN: Hudson Valley begins a six-game series with the Greenville Drive at Heritage Financial Park. The series marks the first time the Renegades have faced off against the Red Sox's High-A affiliate since September 2023. The two squads faced off in the South Atlantic League Championship Series that month, with the Drive taking home the crown. It marks the first six-game set between the two teams since April 2023, and the first at Heritage Financial Park since July 2022. The Drive features 10 of Boston's Top 30 prospects, including No. 3 prospect Franklin Arias. Following this week, Hudson Valley will play just three series outside of the division during the rest of 2025.

SCORELESS STREAK: In his pro debut season, Renegades reliever Tony Rossi has been off to a nearly spotless start to 2025. Rossi has now made 18 appearances between Tampa and Hudson Valley this year, and is yet to be charged with a run in 21.1 innings. During that span, Rossi has struck out 27 and has only allowed six hits. Opponents are hitting just .087 against him.

MIDDLE INNINGS: Between the fourth and seventh innings, Hudson Valley is outscoring opponents 142-72 this season.

SOCAL SOUTHPAW: Kyle Carr continued his best stretch as a pro on on Tuesday. He earned his second career quality start, allowing just three hits and one run across 6.2 innings while striking out five. Those 6.2 innings matched a career-high Carr set two weeks ago. After not reaching six innings once in his previous 31 career starts, Carr has now thrown at least six frames in three straight starts. Across his last two appearances the southpaw has allowed just two runs in 12.2 innings, striking out 12 and inducing 12 groundball outs.

STARTING STRONG: Starting pitching has been instrumental in 2025. In 61 games, Hudson Valley starters have 363 punchouts in 316 innings, good for a 10.4 K/9 clip. Those 363 strikeouts are more than any other team in MiLB including AAA teams. The staff has also issued just 118 walks during that stretch, a BB/9 rate of 3.4.

RECORD BOOKS: On Thursday, Omar Martinez hit his team-leading eighth home run of the season. The long ball was his 21st as a member of the Renegades after 13 homers in 2024. Martinez is closing in on a major franchise milestone, as he ranks seventh on the all-time home run list. The Renegades catcher is just three home runs shy of the franchise record of 24 long balls held by Spencer Henson, who played 153 games for the Renegades in 2022 and 2023.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen has been outstanding, recording a 2.64 ERA through 61 games, the best mark in High-A and the fourth-best in MILB. The Renegades trail Erie (AA, DET), who leads the way with a 2.21 mark. Renegades relievers are holding opponents to a .192 opposing average, while striking out 253 batters in 218.1 innings. On Thursday, Geoff Gilbert threw a career-high 2.2 perfect innings with five strikeouts.

VANDY POWER: Bryce Cunningham made an impressive return from the injured list last Wednesday night, allowing just two hits and one walk in 4.2 scoreless innings. His ERA has dropped down to 1.93 in his pro debut season. The 2024 second-round pick has been charged with just four earned runs in his last 40.2 innings, good for a 0.89 ERA during that stretch.

HIT PARADE: Hudson Valley had their second consecutive offensive outburst last Thursday with 11 runs on 13 hits in a win over the IronBirds. In their first 61 games, the Renegades have 17 games of 10 or more hits and 11 games of 12 or more hits. They had 12 total games of 12+ hits all last season. They have also scored double-digit runs in nine contests already this season, after doing so on just 11 occasions in 2024.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 15, 2025

Hudson Valley Renegades/Retrievers Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.