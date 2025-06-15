Drive Earn Series Split, Stay in South Division Hunt with 8-4 Win

June 15, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - The Greenville Drive capped off their six-game series with an 8-4 victory over the Hudson Valley Renegades, thanks to a balanced offensive attack and strong bullpen performance. The win propelled the Drive to a 33-30 record, while the Renegades dropped to 37-25.

Greenville used a four-run third inning to seize control early, and never looked back, despite a late push from Hudson Valley in the middle innings. The Drive outhit the Renegades 9-8, and while their offense was consistent, it was the pitching staff's ability to navigate traffic on the bases that allowed the visitors to emerge victorious.

The early stages of the game were a test of patience, as both teams struggled to break through in the first few innings. The Renegades threatened in the second with runners in scoring position, but Greenville starter Noah Dean was able to work out of jams with minimal damage. The first three innings saw the teams combine for just a single run, all thanks to Dillon Lewis' solo home run in the bottom of the third.

Greenville's offensive surge began in the top of the third. After Miguel Bleis led off with a single and then stole second, the Drive capitalized on a pair of Hudson Valley errors. Bleis advanced to third on a throwing miscue by third baseman Josh Moylan. A walk to Nazzan Zanetello loaded the bases, and Brooks Brannon's single brought home the first run. A second error by shortstop Alexander Vargas extended the inning, and by the time Albert Feliz slapped a two-RBI single to center field, the Drive had a commanding 4-0 lead.

The Renegades countered in their half of the third. Lewis led off with his second home run of the series, a solo shot to left, trimming the deficit to 4-1. However, Greenville's pitching staff remained composed, and despite a few more baserunners, they kept Hudson Valley from closing the gap.

Greenville's offense struck again in the seventh. After a walk to Nelly Taylor and a pair of passed balls that moved him to third, the Drive added three more runs. Brannon's single scored Taylor, and back-to-back base hits from Freili Encarnacion and Feliz brought home Zanetello and Brannon to make it 7-3.

The Renegades responded in the bottom of the seventh. Coby Morales' double and a single from Duke Ellis put runners on second and third, and a sacrifice fly from Omar Martinez allowed Morales to score, cutting the lead to 7-4. But that would be as close as Hudson Valley would get.

In the top of the eighth, Nelly Taylor, who had been a constant spark for the Drive, capped the game with a solo home run down the right-field line off Hudson Valley reliever Chris Kean. The blast extended Greenville's lead to 8-4 and ultimately sealed the win.

Dean (4.2 innings, 5 hits, 3 earned runs) struggled with control but avoided the big inning, leaving with the lead. Reliever Danny Kirwin (W, 4-2) was crucial in the win, tossing 2.1 innings of two-hit, one-run ball, while Isaac Stebens finished strong with a 2-inning scoreless performance to close out the game.

For Hudson Valley, Kyle Carr (L, 1-5) took the loss after allowing four runs-one earned-through four innings of work. His replacement, Bryce Warrecker, was solid, but the bullpen couldn't contain Greenville's offense in the later innings.

On the Renegades' side, Lewis (2-for-5, HR, 1 RBI) was the lone standout, with his home run and solid contact keeping the offense alive. Despite having eight hits, Hudson Valley went just 1-for-17 with runners in scoring position, unable to capitalize on numerous opportunities.

The Drive will look to carry this momentum into their next series, as they return home to face the Greensboro Grasshoppers with a potential South Division crown on the line. The Drive sit half a game out of first place with only 3 games left in the first half. While the Drive don't completely control their own destiny, they do sit in prime position to make a run at a guaranteed playoff spot against a quality team from the North Division in Greensboro.

As the Greenville Drive head into the showdown with the Grasshoppers that will help determine the first half crown; their ability to capitalize on mistakes and play small-ball with timely hitting was on full display, proving they're a team to watch in the second half of the season.







