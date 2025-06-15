Sunday's Game Cancelled Due to Unplayable Field Conditions
June 15, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Sunday's game between the BlueClaws and Aberdeen IronBirds has been cancelled due to unplayable infield conditions and will not be made up. Tickets for Sunday's game can be exchanged for any remaining 2025 BlueClaws regular season home game.
To exchange your tickets, call a BlueClaws representative at 732-901-7000 option 3 or stop by the BlueClaws Box Office.
Upcoming Promotional Highlights
Friday, June 20th - first Locals/Bennys Game, Fireworks
Saturday, June 21st - Irish Heritage Night (NJ Natural Gas), The Shanty's Live Show (Farro's Tees Summer Concert Series)
Thursday, July 3rd - Independence Week Celebration
The BlueClaws return home on Tuesday to open a series with Hudson Valley (Yankees). Tickets are on sale.
