Sunday's Game Cancelled Due to Unplayable Field Conditions

June 15, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Sunday's game between the BlueClaws and Aberdeen IronBirds has been cancelled due to unplayable infield conditions and will not be made up. Tickets for Sunday's game can be exchanged for any remaining 2025 BlueClaws regular season home game.

To exchange your tickets, call a BlueClaws representative at 732-901-7000 option 3 or stop by the BlueClaws Box Office.

Upcoming Promotional Highlights

Friday, June 20th - first Locals/Bennys Game, Fireworks

Saturday, June 21st - Irish Heritage Night (NJ Natural Gas), The Shanty's Live Show (Farro's Tees Summer Concert Series)

Thursday, July 3rd - Independence Week Celebration

The BlueClaws return home on Tuesday to open a series with Hudson Valley (Yankees). Tickets are on sale.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.