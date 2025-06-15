Down to Final Strike, Brooklyn Ties Asheville Before Baro Barrels Walk-Off Hit in the 10th

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Behind a game-tying RBI base hit from 3B Jesus Baez with the Cyclones down to their final strike, Brooklyn erased a 4-2 deficit in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game, and eventually defeat Asheville, 5-4 on Sunday afternoon. SS Boston Baro recorded the walk-off base hit in the bottom of the 10th. The win keeps the 'Clones atop the North Division of the South Atlantic League by half a game.

RHP Sean Manaea continued his big league rehab assignment, making his third start with Brooklyn over the course of the last week and change. The southpaw surrendered four runs, all earned, over 2.1 innings of work. Manaea gave up five hits, walked two and struck out a pair.

Asheville did not wait long to pounce on Manaea. A two-out RBI base knock from CF Lucas Spence gave the Tourists an early 1-0 lead.

The Astros affiliate put up their biggest frame of the day in the top half of the third. With one on and one out, Spence continued his productive day with a two-run home run to right center field, padding the Asheville lead to 3-0. From there, a single and a walk prompted Gilbert Gomez to make a call to the bullpen, handing the ball to RHP Brian Metoyer.

After allowing a wild pitch that enabled both runners to advance into scoring position, 1B Oliver Carillo laced an RBI single to left to give Asheville a 4-0 lead.

The Brooklyn bats showcased a quick response in the home half of the third. In need of some offense, an RBI double from CF Carson Benge scored RF A.J. Ewing from first to put the 'Clones on the board. After a ground out advanced Benge to 3rd, 1B Jacob Reimer singled on a ground ball through the middle to cut the deficit in half, 4-2.

The teams would trade zeroes all the way until the bottom of the ninth. Before then though, RHP R.J. Gordon provided great length out of the Cyclones bullpen, keeping Asheville off the board during 4.2 frames of scoreless ball with seven K's.

The Tourists threatened to hop out in front in the ninth, but Brooklyn went on to turn its second ever triple play in franchise history to get out of the inning. After LHP Ryan Ammons put the first two men on, RHP Ben Simon got SS Drew Vogel to hit into a 4-3-5 triple play. 2B Marco Vargas stepped on second, threw to first for the second out, followed by Reimer throwing across the diamond to get the runner in time at 3rd. It was Brooklyn's first triple play since July 10, 2016 against Hudson Valley.

In the home half, the 'Clones plated the necessary two runs to force extras. A fielding error and walk put men on 1st and 2nd with one down, before a balk allowed both to advance. Then, Benge recorded an RBI groundout, putting the tying run on third. After Baez just missed a game-tying hit that was foul by a few inches, he straightened it out with a line drive up the middle to tie the game.

Asheville failed to plate the automatic runner in the 10th, as the 'Clones defense was at it again, turning a double play to start the inning. Carillo laced a fly ball to left field, and LF Chris Suero threw out the runner who was attempting to tag up.

In the bottom of the 10th, a couple of walks enabled Brooklyn to lead the bases with just one out for Baro - who notched an RBI single to left field to win the game.

Brooklyn enters Monday off-day with a 0.5 game lead in the North Division with three games remaining in the season's first half. The Cyclones will open up a six game set on Tuesday with the Aberdeen Ironbirds. Both squads have yet to announce probable starting pitchers.







