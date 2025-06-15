Greenville Doubles up Renegades

June 15, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades fell short in the series finale to the Greenville Drive 8-4, settling for a series split on Sunday at Heritage Financial Park.

After both teams were held scoreless through the first two innings, the Drive opened the scoring with a four-run third inning against Kyle Carr (1-5).

Miguel Bleis reached on an infield single and got to second on a throwing error by Josh Moylan. After a walk to Nazzan Zanetello, an RBI single by Brooks Brannon drove in Bleis. Zanetello scored on an error by Alexander Vargas, who was unable to field a grounder hit by Freili Encarnacion. Albert Feliz followed with a two-run single, scoring Brannon and Encarnacion to make it 4-0 Greenville.

Dillon Lewis got the Renegades on the board with a solo home run in the bottom of the inning, his second High-A long ball.

In the fourth Jose Colmenares doubled to lead off the frame. He later scored on a Moylan RBI groundout, cutting Hudson Valley's deficit to 4-2.

The Renegades followed with a third run in the fifth to make it 4-3. Jackson Castillo singled and later scored on a wild pitch with Colmenares at the plate.

Greenville extended its lead in the top of the seventh when Tyrone Yulie walked the bases loaded with no outs. Chris Kean entered and allowed an RBI single to Brannon, and Encarnacion followed with a two-run single to push the lead to 7-3.

In the bottom of the seventh Coby Morales doubled and later came home on a sacrifice fly by Tomas Frick to make it 7-4 Drive.

Taylor hit a solo home run off Kean in the eighth, extending the Greenville lead to 8-4.

Isaac Stebens got the final six outs to finish off the victory for the Drive.

After a day off on Monday, the Renegades begin a two-week road trip on Tuesday with a six-game series against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network. For station listings and to listen live slide to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

The Renegades return home on Tuesday, July 1 to face the Brooklyn Cyclones at 6:35 p.m. The Renegades will be throwing all Classes of 2025 a Graduation Party at Heritage Financial Park. It is also Ballpark Bingo presented by People USA, and a Service Industry Workers Tuesday, with Service Industry Workers receiving free parking. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

Renegades Record:

37-25







South Atlantic League Stories from June 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.