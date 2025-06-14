Renegades Game Notes

June 14, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (36-24) vs. Greenville Drive (32-29)

LHP Griffin Herring (0-0, 1.50 ERA) vs. LHP Jovani Moran (0-1, 13.50 ERA)

| Game 61 | Home Game 31 | Saturday, June 14, 2025 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | First Pitch 5:05 p.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Tonight's Theme Game: Renegades Dating Show

Day of Week Promotion: Giveaway Saturday

Giveaway: Roc Riggio bobblehead presented by S.M.A.R.T. Local 38 for first 1,000 guests

FINAL STRETCH: After a 1-0 win and loss by Brooklyn on Friday, Hudson Valley's elimination number remains at two in the first half. The Renegades trail Brooklyn by 4.5 games with six games remaining. They would be leading the SAL South division by four games. The Renegades have the fourth-best record in High-A, but are currently sitting in third place within their division. With ten series under their belt in 2025, the Renegades have won five, split four, and lost one.

ENEMY TURNED FRIEND: Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz was outstanding in his first relief appearance of the season on Friday night, backing up minor league rehabber Ben Shields. He pitched the final five innings of the game in scoreless fashion, allowing just two hits and striking out eight. The right-hander has struck out 27 combined batters in his last three outings, as he now leads in the SAL with 74 strikeouts. Rodriguez-Cruz has five appearances with eight or more strikeouts in 2025. His 2.70 ERA ranks fourth in the South Atlantic League.

SHUTOUT: The Renegades pitching staff tossed their sixth shutout of the season on Friday, their second in the last seven games. Ben Shields, Hueston Morrill, and Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz allowed just two total hits and struck out 12, taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning. It marked the first 1-0 victory for Hudson Valley since July 19th, 2024, when the Renegades threw the first of two combined no-hitters last season.

RECENT STRUGGLES: Following a 23-9 start to the season, the Renegades have gone 13-15 since. Hudson Valley has not won a series since May 6-10 vs Wilmington, after winning four of the first five in 2025. Since then, they have split three series and lost one. The Renegades are now 36-24 (.600) in 2025.

WELCOME BACK: After a brief stint in Double-A Somerset in May, Coby Morales returned to the Renegades and has been one of their most consistent offensive pieces. He has now reached base safely in 34 of his last 37 High-A games, and is hitting .327 (34-for-104) with 17 RBIs and a .876 OPS over his last 25 contests. Morales has 13 multi-hit games this season, which is tied for the most on the Renegades. His 28 High-A RBIs rank third on the team, behind Omar Martinez and Jackson Castillo.

UNDRAFTED STAR: Parks Harber is off to an incredible start with the Renegades after being called up from Tampa in late April. Harber has built a current nine-game hitting streak where's he's hitting .375 with seven RBIs. It is his second straight 8+ game hitting streak in High-A already this year. In 34 games with the Renegades, the infielder is hitting .326 with 11 doubles, 27 RBIs and an .884 OPS. Harber has 11 multi-hit games at the High-A level, and is slashing .305/.400/.493 in 77 professional games.

THIS GUY IS GROSZ: Josh Grosz was tremendous on Wednesday night, taking a no-hitter into the sixth inning. The right-hander allowed just one hit and one run in 6.1 innings, striking out six. It was the third quality start of the season for Grosz, and the third time in his last four outings that he has gone at least six frames. The right-hander has struck out at least five batters in nine of his ten starts this season. In May, Grosz became the first Renegades starter to go seven innings in consecutive outings since Drew Thorpe did it in three straight starts in July 2023.

RIVALS RARELY SEEN: Hudson Valley begins a six-game series with the Greenville Drive at Heritage Financial Park. The series marks the first time the Renegades have faced off against the Red Sox's High-A affiliate since September 2023. The two squads faced off in the South Atlantic League Championship Series that month, with the Drive taking home the crown. It marks the first six-game set between the two teams since April 2023, and the first at Heritage Financial Park since July 2022. The Drive features 10 of Boston's Top 30 prospects, including No. 3 prospect Franklin Arias. Following this week, Hudson Valley will play just three series outside of the division during the rest of 2025.

MIDDLE INNINGS: Between the fourth and seventh innings, Hudson Valley is outscoring opponents 142-72. They outscored Aberdeen 10-0 in the middle innings last Thursday.

SOCAL SOUTHPAW: Kyle Carr continued his best stretch as a pro on on Tuesday. He earned his second career quality start, allowing just three hits and one run across 6.2 innings while striking out five. Those 6.2 innings matched a career-high Carr set two weeks ago. After not reaching six innings once in his previous 31 career starts, Carr has now thrown at least six frames in three straight starts. Across his last two appearances the southpaw has allowed just two runs in 12.2 innings, striking out 12 and inducing 12 groundball outs.

STARTING STRONG: Starting pitching has been instrumental in 2025. In 59 games, Hudson Valley starters have 355 punchouts in 309.1 innings, good for a 10.4 K/9 clip. Those 355 strikeouts are more than any other team in MiLB including AAA teams. The staff has also issued just 114 walks during that stretch, a BB/9 rate of 3.4.

RECORD BOOKS: On Thursday, Omar Martinez hit his team-leading eighth home run of the season. The long ball was his 21st as a member of the Renegades after 13 homers in 2024. Martinez is closing in on a major franchise milestone, as he ranks seventh on the all-time home run list. The Renegades catcher is just three home runs shy of the franchise record of 24 long balls held by Spencer Henson, who played 153 games for the Renegades in 2022 and 2023.

DEATH VALLEY LEFTY: Griffin Herring continued his strong start to his High-A career on Sunday, allowing just one run in six innings while inducing three double plays. The Yankees No. 25 prospect picked his sixth quality start of the season, and his second straight with Hudson Valley. He has allowed just two runs across his first 12 innings in High-A A 2024 6th round out of LSU, Herring has not allowed more than two runs in his first 10 outings of 2025. He has a 1.27 ERA this season across 56.2 innings.

SCORELESS STREAK: In his pro debut season, Renegades reliever Tony Rossi has been off to a nearly spotless start to 2025. Rossi has now made 17 appearances between Tampa and Hudson Valley this year, and is yet to be charged with a run in 20.1 innings. During that span, Rossi has struck out 26 and has only allowed five hits. Opponents are hitting just .077 against him, and Rossi has now thrown 12.2 scoreless frames at the High-A level.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen has been outstanding, recording a 2.67 ERA through 60 games, the best mark in High-A and the fourth-best in MILB. The Renegades trail Erie (AA, DET), who leads the way with a 2.24 mark. Renegades relievers are holding opponents to a .193 opposing average, while striking out 250 batters in 216 innings. On Thursday, Geoff Gilbert threw a career-high 2.2 perfect innings while striking out five. In a bullpen game, the staff allowed just three runs and struck out 12.

VANDY POWER: Bryce Cunningham made an impressive return from the injured list on Wednesday night, allowing just two hits and one walk in 4.2 scoreless innings. His ERA has dropped down to 1.93 in his pro debut season. The 2024 second-round pick has been charged with just four earned runs in his last 40.2 innings, good for a 0.89 ERA during that stretch.

HIT PARADE: Hudson Valley had their second consecutive offensive outburst last Thursday with 11 runs on 13 hits in a win over the IronBirds. In their first 57 games, the Renegades have 17 games of 10 or more hits and 11 games of 12 or more hits. They had 12 total games of 12+ hits all last season. They have also scored double-digit runs in nine contests already this season, after doing so on just 11 occasions in 2024.







