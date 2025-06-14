Renegades Announce All-New Summer Ballpark Pass

June 14, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - With the summer in full swing, the Hudson Valley Renegades are thrilled to announce the hottest entertainment deal of the summer with the launch of the brand-new, fan-friendly Renegades Summer Ballpark Pass.

Pass Holders receive a ticket to every remaining Renegades home game during the 2025 regular season for the affordable price of $49 plus applicable taxes and fees. Renegades Summer Ballpark Pass tickets are available for purchase online only, and all tickets will be distributed electronically.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.