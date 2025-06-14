Renegades Announce All-New Summer Ballpark Pass
June 14, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Hudson Valley Renegades News Release
Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - With the summer in full swing, the Hudson Valley Renegades are thrilled to announce the hottest entertainment deal of the summer with the launch of the brand-new, fan-friendly Renegades Summer Ballpark Pass.
Pass Holders receive a ticket to every remaining Renegades home game during the 2025 regular season for the affordable price of $49 plus applicable taxes and fees. Renegades Summer Ballpark Pass tickets are available for purchase online only, and all tickets will be distributed electronically.
