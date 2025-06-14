Bats Held Quiet in Shutout Loss

BROOKLYN, NY - Solid pitching was delivered from the Asheville Tourists on Saturday night at Maimonides Park, but the club fell 1-0 due to a slight edge from the Brooklyn Cyclones' arms.

The Tourists (27-35) and Cyclones (42-20) were held to under five hits each, but the deciding run came in the sixth inning on a run-scoring single.

Astros No. 5 prospect, Anderson Brito, tossed four and one-third scoreless innings during his start. He only threw 62 pitches and fanned seven batters. Nick Swiney (L, 1-2) surrendered the night's only run in two frames of action, and Colby Langford shut down the rest of the game.

Finalizing the series tomorrow, Asheville and Brooklyn will play one final time in 2025 at 2:00 p.m. ET.







