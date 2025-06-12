Guillemette Powers T's Back to Win Column

June 12, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







BROOKLYN, NY - Earning their first win on the road during June, the Asheville Tourists took down the Brooklyn Cyclones 7-2 on Thursday night at Maimonides Park.

The contest broke open in the third frame when Tourists (26-34) Garret Guillemette blasted a three-run bomb over the left center field wall to make it 4-0.

Later, Guillemette doubled to left, adding another to the scoreboard for his fourth RBI of the night.

On the rubber, Bryce Mayer (W, 2-2) was dominant until his last inning. He gave up two solo dingers in the seventh inning to the Cyclones (41-19), and was yanked with two outs in the frame. Still, the righty tossed in a quality start while striking out five and went the longest of any pitcher for Asheville all season.

Julio Rodriguez finalized the last two and one-third innings without allowing a run.

With a chance to even the series tomorrow, Asheville will face off against Brooklyn for Game 4 at 6:40 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.