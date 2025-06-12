Guillemette Powers T's Back to Win Column
June 12, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Asheville Tourists News Release
BROOKLYN, NY - Earning their first win on the road during June, the Asheville Tourists took down the Brooklyn Cyclones 7-2 on Thursday night at Maimonides Park.
The contest broke open in the third frame when Tourists (26-34) Garret Guillemette blasted a three-run bomb over the left center field wall to make it 4-0.
Later, Guillemette doubled to left, adding another to the scoreboard for his fourth RBI of the night.
On the rubber, Bryce Mayer (W, 2-2) was dominant until his last inning. He gave up two solo dingers in the seventh inning to the Cyclones (41-19), and was yanked with two outs in the frame. Still, the righty tossed in a quality start while striking out five and went the longest of any pitcher for Asheville all season.
Julio Rodriguez finalized the last two and one-third innings without allowing a run.
With a chance to even the series tomorrow, Asheville will face off against Brooklyn for Game 4 at 6:40 p.m. ET.
