Drive Take Sole Possession of First Place with 3-2 Win at Renegades

June 12, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - The Greenville Drive (31-28) edged past the Hudson Valley Renegades (35-24) 3-2 on Thursday evening to seize a half-game lead in the South Division, taking a 2-1 advantage in their current series.

Greenville's victory allowed the Drive to leapfrog the Hot Rods into first place. The win was their seventh in the last ten games and set the stage for a crucial game 4 tomorrow night.

The game's defining moment came during a pivotal three-run outburst in the top of the sixth inning, ignited by an aggressive approach on the basepaths and a pair of costly wild pitches from Renegades reliever Tyrone Yulie. But before that, starting pitcher John Holobetz (3-1) turned in another stellar performance, throwing 5.2 innings of one-run ball. He allowed seven hits, struck out five, and walked just one.

Despite being down 1-0 early, the Drive offense managed to rally in the sixth. After back-to-back wild pitches allowed Bleis to score from third, Nazzan Zanetello knocked a crucial single to right field to tie the game. Yophery Rodriguez then blasted a double, bringing in Zanetello and giving the Drive a 3-1 lead.

The Renegades, who had scored first in the bottom of the first inning on a Parks Harber RBI single, fought back in the eighth. After Jackson Castillo and Coby Morales started the inning with consecutive singles, Harber added an RBI sacrifice fly to bring the Renegades within one run.

But the Greenville bullpen, led by Erik Rivera and Matt McShane, held strong. McShane, who earned his second save of the season, retired the final three batters in the ninth, including a crucial strikeout of Dillon Lewis to end the game with the tying run on base.

Greenville's offense was led by outfielder Miguel Bleis, who went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base, and a run scored. He also set the tone early by stealing second base in the first inning, putting himself in scoring position for Nelly Taylor, who walked twice in the game.

Zanetello added an RBI single, and Yophery Rodriguez delivered the big hit with his two-bagger to score Zanetello, which would stand as the eventual game-winner.

Despite the one-run deficit, Hudson Valley struggled to capitalize with runners in scoring position throughout the game, leaving nine men on base. Notably, Coby Morales and Dillon Lewis were both stranded at second in the eighth inning as the Renegades failed to get the clutch hit they needed.

The Drive now have a slim half-game lead in the South Division as they look to complete the series win on Friday night. Greenville will send right-hander Blake Aita to the mound, while Hudson Valley counters with southpaw Ben Shields. With the victory, the Drive now control their own fate as they head into the final stretch of the first half of the season.

The Drive head into the next game of their series with a chance to extend their first place standing in the South Division, setting up what promises to be a high-stakes end to the first half of the 2025 season.







