Greenville Holds off Renegades

June 12, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades came up short in a 3-2 loss to the Greenville Drive on Thursday at Heritage Financial Park.

In a bullpen game for Hudson Valley, five relievers combined to allow three runs on seven hits while striking out 12 batters. Geoff Gilbert retired all eight hitters he faced, striking out five in 2.2 innings, setting career-highs in both categories.

The Renegades took an early lead in the first. A two-out Coby Morales double was followed by an RBI single by Parks Harber to put Hudson Valley in front 1-0. It marked the third straight game that Morales and Harber combined for a run in the first inning.

That 1-0 lead held up until the top of the sixth, when Greenville struck for three runs. Miguel Bleis walked, stole second, and came around to score on two wild pitches. Nelly Taylor then walked, stole second, and scored on an infield single by Nazzan Zanetello. That was followed by a Yophery Rodriguez RBI double to make it 3-1 Drive.

In the eighth, Jackson Castillo and Morales notched a pair of singles to put runners at first and third. Castillo scored on a sacrifice fly by Harber to cut the deficit to 3-2, but Morales was stranded on base as the tying run.

Hudson Valley had the tying and winning runs on base in the ninth, but McShane retired Castillo to get the save and finish off a 3-2 Drive win.

The Renegades look to bounce back against the Drive on Friday at Heritage Financial Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 P.M., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. For station listings and to stream the game live, visit www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

Friday's game is Dino Night, as the Renegades return to prehistoric times. It is also another Fireworks Friday, with a postgame fireworks show following the game. Tickets are available at hvrenegades.com/tickets or by calling (845) 838-0094.

Renegades Record:

35-24







