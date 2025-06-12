Baez and Serrano Play Long Ball as Brooklyn's Home Winning Streak Halted at 15 in 7-2 Loss to Asheville
June 12, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The Cyclones saw their 15 home game winning streak come to an end on Thursday in a 7-2 loss to Asheville. The contest aired on SNY, the TV home of the New York Mets. Despite the loss, 2B Jesus Baez and RF Eli Serrano III clobbered solo home runs in the victory.
Jesus Baez and Eli Serrano hit back-to-back homers in the 7th to get Brooklyn on the board.
The loss marks Brooklyn's first defeat at home since May 3rd, an 8-5 defeat to Wilmington.
RHP Nate Dohm was saddled with the loss for the 'Clones, despite chucking 3.2 innings without allowing an earned run. The former Mississippi State did surrender four unearned runs in the fourth, capped by a three-run shot from 1B Garet Guillemette. The former Texas Longhorn and USC Trojan finished with 4 RBI and notched two hits.
The teams traded zeroes across the first two frames. In the third, the Tourists put up the four-spot off of Dohm. The first run scored courtesy of a sac fly from 2B Alejandro Nunez, just prior to the Guillemette three-run shot. All four runs were unearned, as an E5 committed by the Brooklyn defense began the frame.
The Tourists extended their lead with a pair of runs in the top half of the fifth. Guillemette came back for more damage, with an RBI double on a sharp line drive to left. Then, RHP Alfred Vega issued a bases loaded walk allowing Asheville to hop out to a 6-0 advantage.
In the 7th, a sac fly from LF Kenni Gomez made it a 7-0 affair in favor of the visiting squad.
The 'Clones would score their only runs of the night in the bottom half of the seventh inning, when Baez and Serrano clubbed solo home runs. The long ball marked Baez's 6th of the year, while Serrano's was also his 6th of the campaign - and first since being reinstated off the injured list. Still, Brooklyn could not scratch anything across over the final two frames.
The defeat means that Brooklyn's magic number stays at six with six games to go. With Greensboro's victory over Rome, the Cyclones roll into Friday with their lead in the North Division standing at half a game.
On Friday, the 'Clones will send RHP Will Watson (0-0, 6.75 ERA) to the bump for his Cyclones home debut. He'll be opposed by Asheville's RHP Yeriel Santos (0-6, 9.86 ERA).
South Atlantic League Stories from June 12, 2025
- Oat Milkers' Comeback Falls Short After Sixth Inning Struggles - Hub City Spartanburgers
- Kroeger K's a Career-High 11 'Hoppers in Emperors Seventh Straight Loss - Rome Emperors
- Drive Take Sole Possession of First Place with 3-2 Win at Renegades - Greenville Drive
- Claws Fall to Birds 4-1 on Thursday Snapping Five Game Win Streak - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Baez and Serrano Play Long Ball as Brooklyn's Home Winning Streak Halted at 15 in 7-2 Loss to Asheville - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Greenville Holds off Renegades - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Five-Run Seventh Inning Not Enough in Hot Rods 8-7 Loss - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Guillemette Powers T's Back to Win Column - Asheville Tourists
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Renegades/Cider Donuts Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Drive Rally Late to Stun Renegades 6-4 Behind Rodriguez Blast, Anderson's Clutch Hit - Greenville Drive
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Brooklyn Cyclones Stories
- Baez and Serrano Play Long Ball as Brooklyn's Home Winning Streak Halted at 15 in 7-2 Loss to Asheville
- Bullpen Chucks 4.2 Scoreless; Reimer and Benge Collect Clutch RBI as Brooklyn Wins 15th Straight Home Game
- Manaea Mows Down Asheville Bats; Baro & Benge Barrel up 3 Hits Each in Brooklyn's 14th Straight Home Win
- Blue Rocks Battle Back, Stun Cyclones in 10, 5-4
- Ewing, Benge Power Cyclones Past Blue Rocks, 6-3