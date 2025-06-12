Baez and Serrano Play Long Ball as Brooklyn's Home Winning Streak Halted at 15 in 7-2 Loss to Asheville

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The Cyclones saw their 15 home game winning streak come to an end on Thursday in a 7-2 loss to Asheville. The contest aired on SNY, the TV home of the New York Mets. Despite the loss, 2B Jesus Baez and RF Eli Serrano III clobbered solo home runs in the victory.

Jesus Baez and Eli Serrano hit back-to-back homers in the 7th to get Brooklyn on the board.

The loss marks Brooklyn's first defeat at home since May 3rd, an 8-5 defeat to Wilmington.

RHP Nate Dohm was saddled with the loss for the 'Clones, despite chucking 3.2 innings without allowing an earned run. The former Mississippi State did surrender four unearned runs in the fourth, capped by a three-run shot from 1B Garet Guillemette. The former Texas Longhorn and USC Trojan finished with 4 RBI and notched two hits.

The teams traded zeroes across the first two frames. In the third, the Tourists put up the four-spot off of Dohm. The first run scored courtesy of a sac fly from 2B Alejandro Nunez, just prior to the Guillemette three-run shot. All four runs were unearned, as an E5 committed by the Brooklyn defense began the frame.

The Tourists extended their lead with a pair of runs in the top half of the fifth. Guillemette came back for more damage, with an RBI double on a sharp line drive to left. Then, RHP Alfred Vega issued a bases loaded walk allowing Asheville to hop out to a 6-0 advantage.

In the 7th, a sac fly from LF Kenni Gomez made it a 7-0 affair in favor of the visiting squad.

The 'Clones would score their only runs of the night in the bottom half of the seventh inning, when Baez and Serrano clubbed solo home runs. The long ball marked Baez's 6th of the year, while Serrano's was also his 6th of the campaign - and first since being reinstated off the injured list. Still, Brooklyn could not scratch anything across over the final two frames.

The defeat means that Brooklyn's magic number stays at six with six games to go. With Greensboro's victory over Rome, the Cyclones roll into Friday with their lead in the North Division standing at half a game.

On Friday, the 'Clones will send RHP Will Watson (0-0, 6.75 ERA) to the bump for his Cyclones home debut. He'll be opposed by Asheville's RHP Yeriel Santos (0-6, 9.86 ERA).







