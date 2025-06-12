Drive Rally Late to Stun Renegades 6-4 Behind Rodriguez Blast, Anderson's Clutch Hit

June 12, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - Yophery Rodriguez smashed a go-ahead, three-run homer in the eighth inning, and Antonio Anderson delivered a two-run single in the ninth to lift the Greenville Drive (31-28) to a thrilling 6-4 comeback win over the Hudson Valley Renegades (35-23) on Wednesday night at Heritage Financial Park. With the win the Drive stay only a half game back of the South Division leading Hot Rods from Bowling Green. The Drive can secure a playoff spot with a first place, first half finish. The Drive will have hold serve with very talented Renegades and Greensboro squads to have a chance at a first place in the last few games of the first half.

Down 3-1 entering the eighth and held to just one hit through seven innings, Greenville broke through against reliever Chris Kean (3-2) as Nelly Taylor and Nazzan Zanetello opened the frame with back-to-back singles. After a popout, Rodriguez turned on a 0-1 pitch and sent it over the right-field wall for his third homer of the season, putting the Drive on top for the first time all night, 4-3.

In the ninth, the Drive added critical insurance against Sebastian Keane. Justin Riemer walked, stole both second and third, and scored on Anderson's two-out single. Anderson plated Franklin Arias as well to push the lead to 6-3.

Isaac Stebens (S, 4) survived a ninth-inning scare after Alexander Vargas walked and scored on a Luis Durango single. But with the tying run at the plate, Stebens induced two groundouts to end the game, sealing the save and completing Greenville's comeback.

Hudson Valley jumped ahead early, scoring three runs in the first off Drive starter Max Carlson. After two quick outs, Coby Morales doubled, Parks Harber followed with an RBI double, and Omar Martinez blasted a two-run homer to right-center.

Carlson settled in to complete four innings before handing the ball to Danny Kirwin (3-2), who tossed four scoreless frames of relief to earn the win.

Greenville was stymied by Renegades starter Josh Grosz for much of the night. Grosz allowed only one unearned run and one hit through 6 1/3 innings while striking out six and walking four. That lone run came in the sixth when Brooks Brannon singled home Taylor.

Rodriguez's eighth-inning blast erased Grosz's strong outing from the line, and Anderson's ninth-inning knock ensured Greenville's third win in their last four games.

Riemer sparked the rally late, reaching base twice and swiping two bags in the ninth. Taylor reached base three times, and Brannon and Anderson each recorded key RBI singles.

Hudson Valley's bullpen faltered after Grosz's exit. Kean surrendered the lead in the eighth, while Keane issued three walks in the ninth before being lifted.

Martinez went 2-for-4 with his eighth homer and two RBIs for Hudson Valley, and Morales added two hits including a first-inning double.

The series continues Thursday night with Greenville looking to take the lead in the six-game set. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Heritage Financial Park.







