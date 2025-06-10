Drive Fall Short in Game 1 2-1 at Renegades

June 10, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - Kyle Carr tossed 6.2 strong innings and the Hudson Valley Renegades held off a late Greenville rally to claim a 2-1 win Tuesday night at Heritage Financial Park in the first of a six-game series.

Carr (1-4) earned his first win of the season, allowing just one run on three hits while striking out five and walking three. The left-hander's only blemish came on a solo home run by Freili Encarnacion in the fifth inning that cut the Renegades' lead to 2-1.

Lefty Jorvani Moran made a rehab start for the Drive, going only 2/3 of an inning before being replaced by reliever Adam Smith to close out the first inning.

Hudson Valley (35-22) scratched out single runs in the first and second innings to take an early lead. Parks Harber doubled with two outs in the first and came around to score on Coby Morales' RBI single to right. Alexander Vargas doubled home Jose Colmenares in the second off the second reliever out of the Drive bullpen Payton Tolle to make it 2-0.

Tolle, the Red Sox No. 15 Prospect, was excellent in relief for Greenville (30-28), striking out eight over five innings while allowing just three hits and one run. Cooper Adams followed with two scoreless innings to keep the Drive within striking distance.

Encarnacion's homer, his second of the season, came on a full count with two outs in the fifth, but Greenville couldn't generate any additional offense despite drawing four walks and being hit by two pitches.

The Drive's best chance came in the eighth, when they loaded the bases with two outs. But reliever Hueston Morrill induced a popout from Nazzan Zanetello to escape the jam and then worked a clean ninth for his third save.

Encarnacion reached base all three times he came to the plate, going 1-for-1 with a homer, a walk, and a hit-by-pitch. Franklin Arias and Johanfran Garcia collected the other two hits for Greenville, who went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position and stranded seven on base.

Colmenares led the Renegades with two hits, a walk, and a stolen base. Harber added a double and a walk, while Vargas contributed his first double of the season and an RBI.

The Renegades stole three bases and left eight runners on, but their early offense and strong bullpen featuring scoreless outings from Tony Rossi and Morrill, were enough to secure the victory in front of a crowd of 1,710.

Game two of the series is scheduled for Wednesday evening at Heritage Financial Park.







