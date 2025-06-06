Bleis Homers Drive Past Emperors 5-4

June 6, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Red Sox No. 12 Prospect Miguel Bleis delivered a clutch two-run home run in the seventh inning, his third in four games, and the Greenville Drive held off a ninth-inning rally to edge the Rome Emperors, 5-4, on Friday night at Fluor Field to take a 3-1 series lead.

The win improved Greenville to 28-27 and gave the Drive a 3-1 lead in the six-game series. Rome dropped to 27-28.

Bleis, who finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs, broke a 3-2 game open with two outs in the seventh, launching a 1-2 pitch from Isaac Gallegos over the left field wall. The homer, his 10th of the season, came after Antonio Anderson's one-out single and gave Greenville the breathing room it would ultimately need.

Rome, which outhit Greenville 13-9, mounted a late charge in the ninth. Jace Grady led off with a single off Drive reliever Danny Kirwin, moved to second on a wild pitch, and scored on Mac Guscette's RBI single up the middle. Guscette then stole second and moved to third on a flyout. He scored on Will Verdung's groundout to cut the lead to one, but Isaac Stebens came on and froze Titus Dumitru with a called third strike to end the game and earn his fourth save.

Greenville starter John Holobetz (2-1) worked six solid innings, allowing two runs on 10 hits while striking out seven. Despite frequent traffic, he escaped several jams and got a key assist from his defense when Yophery Rodriguez threw out a runner at the plate to end the sixth.

Rome took an early 1-0 lead in the third on a pair of wild pitches, the second of which allowed Patrick Clohisy to scamper home from third. Greenville answered in the bottom half when Bleis doubled home Anderson and scored on a throwing error by shortstop Ambioris Tavarez to complete the little league homer.

The Emperors briefly tied the game at 2-2 in the fourth on Bryson Horne's two-out RBI double, but the Drive regained the lead in the sixth when Albert Feliz singled in Brooks Brannon.

Feliz went 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Anderson also had a pair of hits and scored twice. Brannon reached base twice and scored once.

Rome starter, Braves No. 7 Prospect, Garrett Baumann struck out five over 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits. Reliever Ryan Bourassa (1-1) took the loss after surrendering the go-ahead run in the sixth and allowing a base runner who later scored on Bleis' homer.

Grady paced Rome with three hits, while Guscette and Dumitru each chipped in with two.

The series continues Saturday night at Fluor Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.







