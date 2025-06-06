Hot Rods and BlueClaws Postponed, Doubleheader Set for Saturday
June 6, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release
Bowling Green, Kentucky - The game scheduled for Friday, June 6, between the Bowling Green Hot Rods and the Jersey Shore BlueClaws has been postponed due to rain. The two teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader on Saturday, June 7, at Bowling Green Ballpark.
The doubleheader will consist of two, seven-inning games, starting at 4:30 PM CT with gates opening to the public at 4:00 PM CT. The second game will start approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
Bowling Green will play as the Hot Rods in the first game and will transform into the Cavemen for the second matchup. Fireworks will follow the conclusion of the second game.
Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.
