Hot Rods and BlueClaws Postponed, Doubleheader Set for Saturday

June 6, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - The game scheduled for Friday, June 6, between the Bowling Green Hot Rods and the Jersey Shore BlueClaws has been postponed due to rain. The two teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader on Saturday, June 7, at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The doubleheader will consist of two, seven-inning games, starting at 4:30 PM CT with gates opening to the public at 4:00 PM CT. The second game will start approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Bowling Green will play as the Hot Rods in the first game and will transform into the Cavemen for the second matchup. Fireworks will follow the conclusion of the second game.

