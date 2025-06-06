Blue Rocks Start Fast, Batter Cyclones, 8-2

WILMINGTON, Del. - LHP Sean Manaea made his first Major League rehab start for the Cyclones on Friday night and was greeted rudely by his former team. The 33-year-old struck out two, but surrendered four runs in the bottom of the first, as the Wilmington Blue Rocks blew past Brooklyn, 8-2, on Friday night at Frawley Stadium.

After Brooklyn (38-17) was retired in order in the first, Wilmington (23-32) sparked a rally with back-to-back one-out singles by SS Cortland Lawson and C Caleb Lomavita. After 1B Brandon Pimentel was hit in the hand on a two-strike pitch to load the bases, RF Jackson Ross lofted a sacrifice fly to left to give the Blue Rocks a 1-0 lead.

With runners at second and third and two out, DH T.J. White followed with a ground ball in the hole at short. The throw to first was wild and caromed in and out of Brooklyn's first-base dugout, allowing two runs to score on the single and throwing error. CF Sam Petersen added a run-scoring single of his own to cap Wilmington's four-run first-inning outburst.

After Manaea departed in the second, the Blue Rocks continued to tack on in the third and fourth. Three straight singles by Ross, White, and Petersen chased in another tally, while 3B Marcus Brown doubled an inning later and scored on a knock from Lawson to provide Wilmington a 6-0 edge.

RHP Travis Sykora (1-0) retired the first 13 batters he faced for Wilmington on Friday before the Cyclones started to pounce. LF Chris Suero slapped a one-out single in the fifth and advanced to second on a balk before scoring on C Ronald Hernandez's RBI single. 1B Estarling Mercado added a run-scoring double to right-center field to pull Brooklyn back within four, 6-2.

However, that was as close as the Cyclones would get. In the sixth, Wilmington put the finishing touches on its victory when Lomavita reached on an infield single and White followed with a two-out, two-run home run to right-center field. The 22-year-old's third blast of the season put the 'Rocks back up six, 8-2.

Manaea (0-1) was saddled with the loss in his first rehab start. The veteran southpaw was charged with four runs (three earned) on four hits in 1.2 innings, striking out two without issuing a walk. RHP Will Watson piggybacked off of his effort and surrendered three runs on 10 hits in his High-A and Cyclones debut. The Bow, Wash. native walked one and struck out a career-high eight.

Sykora shined en route to his first win of the season and his first High-A victory. The 21-year-old surrendered two runs on three hits in a season-high 5.0 innings, punching out seven without allowing a walk.

Brooklyn will try and return to the win column on Saturday evening. RHP Joel Díaz (1-2, 4.08) is slated to make the start for the Cyclones. The Blue Rocks are projected to counter with the Washington Nationals' No. 5 prospect per MLB Pipeline, LHP Alex Clemmey (2-3, 3.15). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







