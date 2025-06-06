Renegades Game Notes

Hudson Valley Renegades (33-20) at Aberdeen IronBirds (20-34)

RHP Bailey Dees (First Start) vs. RHP Cohen Achen (1-3, 4.02 ERA)

Game 54 | Away Game 28 | Friday, June 6, 2025 | Ripken Stadium | Aberdeen, Md. | First Pitch 7:05 p.m.

CRUNCH TIME: After losing four of six to Wilmington last week, the Renegades have won two of the first three games this week in Aberdeen. They struck for 13 hits in an 11-2 win on Friday. The Renegades are now 33-20 (.622) in 2025. Hudson Valley is now 4.5 games back of Brooklyn with 13 games remaining the first half. With nine series under their belt in 2025, the Renegades have won five, split three, and lost one. Since July 2024, they have won eight series, split six, and lost one.

HIT PARADE: Hudson Valley had their second consecutive offensive outburst on Thursday with 11 runs on 13 hits in a win over the IronBirds. In their first 53 games, the Renegades have 17 games of 10 or more hits and 11 games of 12 or more hits. They had 12 total games of 12+ hits all last season. They have also scored double-digit runs in nine contests already this season, after doing so on just 11 occasions in 2024.

THIS GUY IS GROSZ: Josh Grosz struggled early on Thursday, but settled in nicely to earn his fourth win of the season. He walked the first two batters he faced, but worked through five innings while allowing just two runs and striking out five. The right-hander has struck out at least five batters in eight of his nine starts this season. In his prior two starts, Grosz became the first Renegades starter to go seven innings in consecutive outings since Drew Thorpe did it in three straight starts in July 2023.

VANDY POWER: Bryce Cunningham made an impressive return from the injured list on Wednesday night, allowing just two hits and one walk in 4.2 scoreless innings. His ERA has dropped down to 1.93 in his pro debut season. The 2024 second-round pick has been charged with just four earned runs in his last 40.2 innings, good for a 0.89 ERA during that stretch.

MONTHLY HONORS: It was announced on Thursday that Dillon Lewis was named the Florida State League Player of the Month for May. Called up to High-A on Tuesday, Lewis had a tremendous month of the Tarpons. He slashed .309/.381/.660 and led the league in runs (24), home runs (8), and RBIs (26), while being second in slugging percentage (.660) and OPS (1.041). On Thursday with the Renegades, Lewis went 2-for-5 with three runs scored, a triple, home run, and two RBIs. Lewis was a 13th round pick by the Yankees in 2024 out of Queens University.

SOCAL SOUTHPAW: Kyle Carr put together arguably his best start as a pro on Tuesday. He earned his first career quality start, allowing just two hits and one run across six innings while striking out seven. The Yankees No. 18 prospect didn't allow a baserunner after the second, retiring 14 in a row to finish his outing. He also threw just 72 pitches to get 18 outs. After not reaching six innings once in his previous 31 career starts, Carr has now thrown at least six frames in consecutive starts. Last Tuesday, despite allowing four runs, the left-hander threw a career-high 6.2 innings while inducing seven groundball outs.

UNDRAFTED STAR: Parks Harber is off to an incredible start with the Renegades after being called up from Tampa in late April. Harber has hit safely in 21 of his first 28 High-A games, hitting .325 with three homers, 22 RBIs and an .880 OPS. On Thursday, Harber was 2-for-4 with a walk. Harber now has 10 multi-hit games at the High-A level this year. Since being signed by the Yankees last summer, Harber has slashed .303/.398/.494 with a .892 OPS in 71 professional games in the Yankees organization.

WELCOME BACK: After a brief stint in Double-A Somerset earlier this month, Coby Morales has returned to the Renegades and immediately sparked their offense. He has now reached base safely in 28 of his last 30 High-A games, and is hitting .346 (27-for-78) with 15 RBIs and a .926 OPS over his last 18 contests. On Wednesday, Morales was 3-for-4 with a single, triple, and home run, falling just a double short of the cycle in an 8-1 victory. His 26 High-A RBIs rank third on the Renegades, behind Omar Martinez and Jackson Castillo.

STARTING STRONG: Starting pitching has been instrumental in 2025. In 53 games, Hudson Valley starters have 318 punchouts in 266.2 innings, good for a 10.7 K/9 clip. Those 318 strikeouts are five more than any other team in MiLB including AAA teams, despite AAA clubs playing six more games. The staff has also issued just 102 walks during that stretch, a BB/9 rate of 3.4.

MIDDLE INNINGS: Between the fourth and seventh innings, Hudson Valley is outscoring opponents 136-67. On Thursday, Hudson Valley outscored Aberdeen 10-0 in the middle innings.

WALK-OFF WINNERS: On Sunday, the Renegades earned their third walk-off win of the season in a 2-1 comeback victory over the Blue Rocks. Trailing 1-0 in the ninth, Hudson Valley tied it in the ninth on a wild pitch, and won it on a Jace Avina bases-loaded walk in the 10th. With the win the Renegades improved to 2-3 in extra inning contests this year, and 1-2 at Heritage Financial Park.

MLB REHABBER: Hudson Valley welcomes their second MLB rehabber of 2025 this week in Yankees relief pitcher Jake Cousins. The right-hander is the sixth MLB rehabber in franchise history, joining JT Brubaker this season. Cousins pitched in 37 games for New York out of the bullpen in 2024, recording a 2.37 ERA in 38 innings with 53 punchouts. The 30-year-old hasn't pitched since the 2024 World Series against the Dodgers, where he made three appearances.

DEATH VALLEY LEFTY: Griffin Herring had a strong High-A debut on Sunday, allowing just one run on three hits in six strong innings. The Yankees No. 25 prospect picked his fifth quality start of the season, continuing his stellar 2025. A 2024 6th round out of LSU, Herring has a 1.24 ERA this season across 50.2 innings.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen has been outstanding, recording a 2.45 ERA through 53 games, the best mark in High-A and the third-best in MILB. The Renegades trail Erie (AA, DET) who leads the way with a 2.02 mark. Renegades relievers are holding opponents to a .190 opposing average, while striking out 218 batters in 191 innings. In the last seven games, the unit has thrown 27 innings and been charged with just two earned runs, good for a 0.67 ERA. On Thursday, Tony Rossi, Bryce Warrecker, and Hayden Merda combined for four hitless innings to finishi the game.

ENEMY TURNED FRIEND: Despite allowing five runs on Saturday, Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz put together a strong start on Saturday. The right-hander struck out 10 in 5.1 innings, notching his second double-digit strikeout game of the season. Rodriguez-Cruz now has three starts of nine or more strikeouts in 2025. His 3.38 ERA ranks seventh in the South Atlantic League.

BIRDLAND!: Hudson Valley continues their season series this week with the Aberdeen IronBirds at Ripken Stadium. The series marks the second time the Renegades have seen Aberdeen in the last four weeks. They then won't see the IronBirds again until mid-August. The two teams are facing off 18 times in 2025, after also seeing each other in 18 contests last season. In mid-May, the Renegades split a six-game set with the IronBirds. In 2024, Hudson Valley lost five of six to Aberdeen in Ripken Stadium in May.

FAN FAVORITE: Jace Avina has been a key piece offensively for the Renegades all season. He was on base three times on Sunday. In Wednesday's contest, Avina was 3-for-4 with three runs scored, two doubles, a home run, and two RBIs. Through 40 games with Hudson Valley, Avina is slashing .289/.419/.474 with an .893 OPS and 21 RBIs. Despite missing time with injury, his 13 doubles are tied for the second-most in the South Atlantic League. His .419 on-base percentage ranks fifth in the SAL.







